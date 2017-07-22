Vimana Franchise Systems Rolling Out ‘Constellation CRS’
The new central-reservation system will enable hotels to manage distribution, drive direct bookings and compete head on with the bigger brands while paying the industry’s lowest fees
"With Constellation, we've been able to integrate a global loyalty club, a major meta-channel presence, and new vanity websites for each hotel that were not offered previously," he said. "We are eager to get this transition completed so that the entire Vimana system can begin reaping the benefits of this advanced CRS with managed distribution. With direct integration to each hotel's property-management system, Constellation will enable staff to manage all rates and inventory directly from the PMS rather than logging into several extranets, only to find out they have over-sold rooms. We are confident that the switch to Constellation is making Vimana a more viable franchise option – and we're just getting started."
Amanda Belmonte, Vimana VP of Franchise Services, said the managed distribution platform within Constellation includes: Google direct bookings, a major meta channel presence, customized emails, cancellation protection, and add-on activities like car rental services. An Internet booking engine on the hotel's website, integrated OTA bookings, and a global-distribution system are available to Vimana franchisees.
"With Constellation, Vimana is offering services equal to the biggest brands and the industry's strongest membership groups," she said. "This system extends the greatest distribution power for our franchisees while giving us at the corporate level resources and ability to implement unique and effective consumer marketing efforts and programs on behalf of our franchisees. This is by far the most affordable and comprehensive CRS offering in the industry, and it will truly level the playing field for all hotels in our system."
Vimana's Constellation CRS includes:
- Global Loyalty Club management
- Business Intelligence Dashboard
- Product Purchasing Platform
- Image Library
- Multilingual Conversion
- Multi-Currency Conversion
- Channel Manager Connectivity
- Revenue Management Connectivity
- Property Management System Connectivity
- Full Guest Booking Information
- Payment Gateway Connectivity
