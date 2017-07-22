Birmingham, Ala. -- This month, Vimana Franchise Systems LLC is rolling out a new, comprehensive central-reservation system for its Centerstone Inns/Hotels/Plaza Hotels and Key West Inns/Hotels/Resorts products that will enable each hotel to compete head-on with the bigger brands and membership organizations. As part of the company's commitment to offering owners a lot more for a lot less in 2017, the new Constellation CRS – powered by IBC – is designed to help owners grow their businesses and their bottom lines. This deployment is the first of many new tools to be introduced into the system this year.

"Roll out of Constellation is currently underway, and we expect all properties in our system will be operational by February," said Steve Belmonte, Vimana Franchise Systems CEO. "This new system is robust and comes at a better price point. Always evolving, Constellation is designed to grow with our franchise; new programs will continually be added and made accessible through the platform. Rather than paying a transaction fee per reservation, we are now featuring a per-room, flat-fee model. In this way, owners will know what their fees are per month no matter how many reservations they process.

"With Constellation, we've been able to integrate a global loyalty club, a major meta-channel presence, and new vanity websites for each hotel that were not offered previously," he said. "We are eager to get this transition completed so that the entire Vimana system can begin reaping the benefits of this advanced CRS with managed distribution. With direct integration to each hotel's property-management system, Constellation will enable staff to manage all rates and inventory directly from the PMS rather than logging into several extranets, only to find out they have over-sold rooms. We are confident that the switch to Constellation is making Vimana a more viable franchise option – and we're just getting started."

Amanda Belmonte, Vimana VP of Franchise Services, said the managed distribution platform within Constellation includes: Google direct bookings, a major meta channel presence, customized emails, cancellation protection, and add-on activities like car rental services. An Internet booking engine on the hotel's website, integrated OTA bookings, and a global-distribution system are available to Vimana franchisees.

"With Constellation, Vimana is offering services equal to the biggest brands and the industry's strongest membership groups," she said. "This system extends the greatest distribution power for our franchisees while giving us at the corporate level resources and ability to implement unique and effective consumer marketing efforts and programs on behalf of our franchisees. This is by far the most affordable and comprehensive CRS offering in the industry, and it will truly level the playing field for all hotels in our system."

Vimana's Constellation CRS includes:

Global Loyalty Club management

Business Intelligence Dashboard

Product Purchasing Platform

Image Library

Multilingual Conversion

Multi-Currency Conversion

Channel Manager Connectivity

Revenue Management Connectivity

Property Management System Connectivity

Full Guest Booking Information

Payment Gateway Connectivity

For more information on Vimana Franchise Systems, visit www.vimanafs.com.

Contact

Steve Belmonte

CEO - Vimana Franchise Systems

Phone: (407) 654-5540

Send Email