Hotel Equities to Manage SpringHill Suites St. Petersburg Clearwater
"We are pleased to expand our presence on Florida's west coast by adding the management of another property in Clearwater," said Joe Reardon, SVP of Business Development and Marketing for Hotel Equities. "We see great potential for the hotel through our partnership with this ownership group."
Business travelers like the hotel's convenience to Carillon Parkway and key offices for Cardinal Health, Humana, Honeywell, GE Aviation, Triad Retail Media and Catalina Marketing. Meeting space is available on-site at the property.
Hotel Equities (HE) is an Atlanta-based full-service hotel ownership, management and development firm operating more than 100 hotels throughout North America. Frederick W. Cerrone, CHA, serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Brad Rahinsky serves as President and Chief Operating Officer. For more information, visit www.hotelequities.com.