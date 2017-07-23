ATLANTA – Atlanta-based Hotel Equities recently announced its selection as the management firm for the SpringHill Suites by Marriott St. Petersburg Clearwater. Owned by Alliras Hospitality, LLC, the hotel is located at 3485 Ulmerton Road in Clearwater, Florida.

Newly renovated , the all-suites hotel is located near St. Petersburg Clearwater Airport and Bright House Networks Field, the home of spring training for the Phillies. Guests also have easy access to Clearwater Beach, Pier 60 for entertainment under the stars, St. Petersburg Pier and Tropicana Field.

"We are pleased to expand our presence on Florida's west coast by adding the management of another property in Clearwater," said Joe Reardon, SVP of Business Development and Marketing for Hotel Equities. "We see great potential for the hotel through our partnership with this ownership group."

Business travelers like the hotel's convenience to Carillon Parkway and key offices for Cardinal Health, Humana, Honeywell, GE Aviation, Triad Retail Media and Catalina Marketing. Meeting space is available on-site at the property.

