IRVINE, Calif. and MCLEAN, Va. -- Homewood Suites by Hilton, part of Hilton's (NYSE: HLT) industry-first All Suites portfolio, announced today its newest property, Homewood Suites by Hilton Irvine John Wayne Airport. Offering 161 new suites, the hotel furthers the brand's expansion in California, following a year of success after the brand reached its 400th property milestone.

"As the center of Orange County, Irvine's tourism market has positively impacted the city's economy, bringing more nearly $600 million in tourism spending alone*." said Adrian Kurre, global head, Homewood Suites by Hilton. "This new Homewood Suites hotel helps meet the growing demand for lodging as tourism growth continues, providing travelers with comfortable, value-driven accommodations with the amenities our guests expect."

Developed and owned by DKN Hotels, Homewood Suites by Hilton Irvine John Wayne Airport supports the local tourism needs of Irvine and its surrounding cities. The property is located minutes from nearby beaches, entertainment and attractions.

The new hotel offers a combination of studio, one and two bedroom accommodations, featuring fully-equipped kitchens, and separate living and sleeping areas. Guests are also provided all of the essentials needed for a comfortable and convenient stay - complimentary daily full-hot breakfast, evening social Monday-Thursday, Wi-Fi and grocery shopping service**. Homewood Suites by Hilton Irvine John Wayne Airport also makes it easy for travelers to unwind with an outdoor pool and spa, outdoor sports court and billiards in the hotel's game room. The hotel also offer 1,300 square feet of flexible meeting or event space that can accommodate up to 80 people.

Located at 17370 Red Hill Avenue, Homewood Suites by Hilton Irvine John Wayne Airport is conveniently located near several family-friendly attractions including the Orange County Great Park, The District at Tustin Legacy, Balboa Island in Newport Beach and theme parks. Several premier shopping centers, such as Irvine Spectrum, Fashion Island and South Coast Plaza is a short drive away. A complimentary shuttle service to John Wayne Airport and within a three-mile radius of the property is also available.

Homewood Suites by Hilton Irvine John Wayne Airport participates in Hilton's award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton HHonors®. Hilton HHonors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to benefits including an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton HHonors app, where HHonors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Homewood Suites by Hilton Irvine John Wayne Airport or call +1 714 427 4374.

Read more about Homewood Suites by Hilton at www.homewoodsuites.com and news.homewoodsuites.com.

*SOURCE: Destination Irvine

**Guest pays for groceries. Other restrictions apply.

