HeBS Digital Offers Hoteliers a Guarantee to Lower Distribution Costs by 20%
- 20% Credit Towards a New Responsive Website: HeBS Digital will build hoteliers a website that incorporates the right balance of excellent design, state-of-the-art CMS technology, robust merchandising capabilities and engaging visual and textual content, while providing an optimum user experience from top to bottom.
- 'Book Direct' Strategy Audit & Analysis: to evaluate the property's digital technology and marketing strategy.
- 2017 Budget Plan and Development: based on the strategy and audit for your property, the HeBS Digital team will develop and launch a robust 2017 digital marketing budget and plan to address business needs at the property and boost direct bookings from the direct online channel.
"Over the past five years, OTAs have increased market share by 40% at the expense of the direct channel (Kalibri Labs), which directly affects hotelier's bottom line, said Max Starkov President & CEO of HeBS Digital. "In 2017 hoteliers can realistically influence ONLY one of the property's six main cost drivers - distribution costs - by focusing on and investing smartly in their direct booking strategy, and shifting share from the OTAs to the direct channel. We are so confident in our ability to help hotels lower distribution costs by 20% through a smart direct booking strategy that we actually guarantee it. Join us to overcome these challenges in hospitality and make 2017 your best year yet."
The Lower Distribution Costs guarantee is available to hoteliers for a limited time. To view offer terms and conditions, click here.
Contact
Max Starkov
Send Email
About HEBS Digital
Founded in 2001, the firm is headquartered in New York City and has global offices in Las Vegas, London, Europe, Singapore and Auckland. Through its Smart Guest Acquisition Suite, including the smartCMS®, Smart Personalization Engine, Smart Data Marketing, and full-stack digital consulting and marketing solutions, HEBS Digital helps hoteliers drastically boost direct bookings, lower distribution costs, and increase lifetime value of guests.
Part of Hotel360 Technologies, HEBS Digital and Serenata CRM, the most comprehensive Hotel CRM Suite today, are the creators of the hospitality industry"s first Fully-Integrated 360-Degree Guest Engagement & Acquisition Platform.
A diverse client portfolio of top-tier luxury and boutique hotel chains, independent hotels, resorts and casinos, franchised properties and hotel management companies, convention centers, spas, restaurants, DMO and tourist offices across the globe are all benefiting from HEBS Digital"s direct online channel strategy and digital marketing expertise.
HEBS Digital"s technology, website design and digital marketing services have won more than 450 prestigious industry awards, including World Travel Awards, HSMAI Adrian Awards, Stevie Awards (American Business Awards), Travel Weekly"s Magellan Awards, and more.
The HEBS Digital team is comprised of thought leaders, a diverse team of experts comprised of over 33 nationalities speaking over 22 languages. Contact HEBS Digital"s consultants at 1 (800) 649-5076 (North America), +44 (0) 7730 779 213 (London), +64 (0) 9 889 8489 (Australia, New Zealand, South Pacific), +65 9005 1589 (Asia), or success@hebsdigital.com.