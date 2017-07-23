NEW YORK, NY – with supply predicted to outpace demand in many major markets, and as Airbnb continues to steal share from hotels (STR and CBRE), HeBS Digital wants to help hoteliers lower distribution costs, the only realistic option for improving the bottom line in 2017.

HeBS Digital, the firm that helps hoteliers drastically increase direct bookings and lower overall distribution costs by deploying industry best-of-breed digital technology, consulting and marketing helps hoteliers lower distribution costs by 20%, guaranteed by developing a smart direct booking strategy to fit the needs of the property, including:

20% Credit Towards a New Responsive Website : HeBS Digital will build hoteliers a website that incorporates the right balance of excellent design, state-of-the-art CMS technology, robust merchandising capabilities and engaging visual and textual content, while providing an optimum user experience from top to bottom.

: HeBS Digital will build hoteliers a website that incorporates the right balance of excellent design, state-of-the-art CMS technology, robust merchandising capabilities and engaging visual and textual content, while providing an optimum user experience from top to bottom. 'Book Direct' Strategy Audit & Analysis : to evaluate the property's digital technology and marketing strategy.

: to evaluate the property's digital technology and marketing strategy. 2017 Budget Plan and Development: based on the strategy and audit for your property, the HeBS Digital team will develop and launch a robust 2017 digital marketing budget and plan to address business needs at the property and boost direct bookings from the direct online channel.

"Over the past five years, OTAs have increased market share by 40% at the expense of the direct channel (Kalibri Labs), which directly affects hotelier's bottom line, said Max Starkov President & CEO of HeBS Digital. "In 2017 hoteliers can realistically influence ONLY one of the property's six main cost drivers - distribution costs - by focusing on and investing smartly in their direct booking strategy, and shifting share from the OTAs to the direct channel. We are so confident in our ability to help hotels lower distribution costs by 20% through a smart direct booking strategy that we actually guarantee it. Join us to overcome these challenges in hospitality and make 2017 your best year yet."

The Lower Distribution Costs guarantee is available to hoteliers for a limited time. To view offer terms and conditions, click here.

