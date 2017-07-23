AHLEI to Offer Certifications in Partnership with Lobster Ink
Through this partnership, learners who complete the following six courses on Lobster Ink's online platform will receive a professional certification from AHLA:
- Sales Professional
- Bar Professional
- Food and Beverage Service Professional
- Front Office Professional
- Housekeeping Professional
- Coffee Professional
"We are excited to work with Lobster Ink as they share our commitment to be the world leaders in hospitality learning," said Joori Jeon, AHLEI's chief executive officer.
"The hotel and lodging industry offers a doorway to long-term career development and professional growth. Lobster Ink and AHLEI aim to align learning journeys and together with the industry, map fit for purpose learning to continuously increase knowledge, skills and behavior across the sector for all team members." Fasie Malherbe, President, Lobster International.
See our partnership vision come to life. For additional information on course offerings, please email industrysales@ahla.com.
