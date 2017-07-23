The American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute (AHLEI) has entered into a new partnership with Lobster Ink, a global hospitality learning platform, to offer the American Hotel & Lodging Association's globally-recognized industry certification in conjunction with select Lobster Ink training courses.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, Lobster Ink courses teach international skills and product knowledge training across 100 countries. Using a unique blended learning platform, Lobster Ink helps learners at more than 20,000 establishments achieve course outcomes efficiently, improving both their practical and theoretical knowledge of hospitality service.

Through this partnership, learners who complete the following six courses on Lobster Ink's online platform will receive a professional certification from AHLA:

Sales Professional

Bar Professional

Food and Beverage Service Professional

Front Office Professional

Housekeeping Professional

Coffee Professional

"We are excited to work with Lobster Ink as they share our commitment to be the world leaders in hospitality learning," said Joori Jeon, AHLEI's chief executive officer.

"The hotel and lodging industry offers a doorway to long-term career development and professional growth. Lobster Ink and AHLEI aim to align learning journeys and together with the industry, map fit for purpose learning to continuously increase knowledge, skills and behavior across the sector for all team members." Fasie Malherbe, President, Lobster International.

See our partnership vision come to life. For additional information on course offerings, please email industrysales@ahla.com.

