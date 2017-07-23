HFTP Now Accepting Applications for Entrepreneur 20X at HITEC Amsterdam
HFTP is bringing its cut-throat pitch competition for technology startups to Europe at its inaugural hospitality technology event
"This will be the third Entrepreneur 20X HFTP has hosted since the program's creation two years ago at HITEC Austin," said HFTP CEO Frank Wolfe, CAE. "With the overwhelming, positive feedback on E20X from competitors and spectators, we are thrilled to debut the program in Europe at our inaugural HITEC Amsterdam. The technology presented demonstrates what kind of technology is on the cusp for our industry — from the outlandish to the practical — and is another reason HITEC is an essential event. "
HFTP's expanding E20X program features ambitious and innovative entrepreneurs presenting breakthrough business concepts to a panel of expert judges including hospitality CIOs, angel investors, serial entrepreneurs and industry insiders. The competition will be open to all HITEC Amsterdam registrants.
"We loved the HITEC E20X competition," said David Temple, from Hello Scout Inc., the winner of the Judge's Award at the HITEC New Orleans E20X competition on June 20, 2016. "It provided us with great exposure and let us get our story in front of lots of people that we wouldn't have otherwise been able to reach. That the judge's chose us as the winner was the icing on the cake."
Videos from last year's E20X competition at HITEC New Orleans are available on the HFTP/HITEC YouTube channel.
In addition to accepting participant applications for the HITEC Amsterdam E20X competition, HFTP is also accepting participant applications for the second E20X competition in 2017 at HITEC Toronto on 26 June in Toronto, Ontario Canada. Applications must be submitted separately via each event's respective website, accessed directly from www.hitec.org.
HFTP's inaugural HITEC Amsterdam is the first of three HITEC events planned for 2017, and will take place 28–30 March at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. The pre-conference events will take place on 28 March, followed by the full HITEC Amsterdam event featuring two full days of education, an expo and networking party. HITEC Amsterdam registration is now available on the HITEC Amsterdam website.
In addition to HITEC Amsterdam, in 2017 HFTP is producing the larger HITEC Toronto on 26–29 June and HITEC Dubai in Fall in partnership with Naseba. For more information about HITEC and HFTP's other global activities, contact the HFTP Meetings & Special Events Department at education@hftp.org or visit www.hftp.org and www.hftp.org/hitec.
About HFTP
Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®) is a global nonprofit hospitality association, headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA, that uniquely understands the industry's problems. HFTP has about 5,000 members and several thousand stakeholders across the globe. HFTP assists its members in finding solutions to industry problems more efficiently than any organization via its expert networks, research, conferences such as HITEC and certification programs. HFTP also owns the world's only hospitality specific search engine, PineappleSearch.com. HFTP is recognized as the spokes group for the finance and technology segment of the hospitality industry. For more information about HFTP, e-mail membership@hftp.org.
