Hyatt Accelerates Growth Strategy into Adjacent Spaces with Acquisition of Wellness Leader Miraval Group
Miraval to continue standalone operation of resorts and spas, while expanding unique brand of wellness experiences across Hyatt portfolio
The acquisition includes an initial investment of $215 million for the Miraval brand and the resorts in Tucson and Austin. Hyatt expects to invest an additional $160 million over the next two to three years to fund the expansion of the Tucson resort, the redevelopment of the Austin resort and the acquisition and redevelopment of the Lenox resort. Hyatt will fund the investment with current operating cash flows and proceeds from the sale of existing assets, consistent with Hyatt's asset recycling program. The company expects these investments to be marginally accretive to Adjusted EBITDA in 2017 and 2018, achieving a cash-on-cash yield in the high single digits within four to five years.
Miraval will form a distinct new wellness category within the Hyatt portfolio of brands. Steven Rudnitsky, president and chief executive officer of Miraval Group, will continue to drive the brand's growth strategy, reporting to Mark Hoplamazian and working with the existing Miraval leadership team and associates.
"Importantly, the acquisition also extends the Hyatt brand into adjacent spaces beyond traditional hotel stays, which is core to Hyatt's global growth strategy," said Hoplamazian. "We recognize the business opportunity within the $420 billion wellness-tourism category and understand the rising demand for wellness offerings among our targeted high-end travelers."
Today's announcement continues Hyatt's commitment to a holistic health and wellness strategy as an extension of its purpose, to care for people so they can be their best. For example, since 2014, Hyatt chefs around the globe have been championing Food. Thoughtfully Sourced, Carefully Served, a program featuring menus evolved with an eye on sustainable health. This includes options such as grass-fed meats, sustainable seafood and organic fruits and vegetables. Additionally, many Hyatt hotels worldwide are offering more options for travelers to maintain a healthier routine, including healthy refreshments at arrival, curated in-room amenities, increased fitness offerings, expanded menus and nutritious to-go alternatives.
"Our shared purpose makes Hyatt the ideal acquisition partner," said Rudnitsky. "This transaction will unlock Miraval's full potential by joining us with one of the foremost global hospitality companies fully committed to wellness. Consistent with Hyatt's strategy, Miraval offers destinations for guests who take an active role in seeking inspiration and self-improvement for a life in balance."
The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates. Hyatt is working to include the referenced properties in its loyalty program, but the properties are not currently participating.
About Miraval Group
New York-based Miraval Group is a global leader in wellness resorts and spas. Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa in Tucson pioneered the destination wellness spa resort category with its comprehensive program of activities, experiences and personal treatments. In April 2016, Miraval opened the Life in Balance Spa at Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, CA.
The company is developing Miraval Life in Balance Spas and Miraval destination wellness resorts concurrently in key national markets and has recently announced plans for new resort developments in Lenox, MA and Austin, TX.
About KSL Capital Partners, LLC
KSL Capital Partners, LLC is a private equity firm specializing in travel and leisure enterprises in five primary sectors: hospitality, recreation, clubs, real estate and travel services. KSL has offices in Denver, CO; Stamford, CT; and London. Since 2005, KSL has raised approximately $7.4 billion in equity capital commitments. KSL's current portfolio includes some of the premier properties in travel and leisure. For more information, please visit www.kslcapital.com.
About Hyatt Hotels Corporation
Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 12 premier brands and 679 properties in 54 countries, as of September 30, 2016. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to create value for shareholders, build relationships with guests and attract the best colleagues in the industry. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences and vacation ownership properties, including under the Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Andaz®, Hyatt Centric®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt™, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™ and Hyatt Residence Club® brand names and have locations on six continents. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.