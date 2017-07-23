Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced that Hyatt has acquired Miraval Group, the renowned provider of wellness and mindfulness experiences, from an affiliate of KSL Capital Partners, LLC. For over 20 years, Miraval's flagship property in Tucson, Ariz. has been considered one of the nation's leading wellness resorts, offering a comprehensive program of imaginative, authentic and meaningful activities, experiences and personal treatments designed to help guests live life in balance. Along with acquiring the flagship Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa, Hyatt will continue Miraval's plans to redevelop the recently acquired 220-acre Travaasa Resort in Austin, Texas and pursue the acquisition and redevelopment of the 380-acre Cranwell Spa & Golf Resort in Lenox, Mass. The transaction also includes the acquisition of the Miraval Life in Balance Spa brand, which opened its first location in Dana Point, Calif. last year.

"The Miraval acquisition reflects our commitment to super serving the high-end traveler and finding new ways to understand and care for them," said Mark Hoplamazian, president and chief executive officer, Hyatt Hotels Corporation. "We know that wellness is an area that is becoming increasingly important to our guests and we share Miraval's belief that wellness is more than fitness and nutrition – it's a lifestyle. Adding Miraval to the Hyatt family creates a great opportunity to advance the Miraval brand expansion while building a greater depth of expertise in wellness and mindfulness."

The acquisition includes an initial investment of $215 million for the Miraval brand and the resorts in Tucson and Austin. Hyatt expects to invest an additional $160 million over the next two to three years to fund the expansion of the Tucson resort, the redevelopment of the Austin resort and the acquisition and redevelopment of the Lenox resort. Hyatt will fund the investment with current operating cash flows and proceeds from the sale of existing assets, consistent with Hyatt's asset recycling program. The company expects these investments to be marginally accretive to Adjusted EBITDA in 2017 and 2018, achieving a cash-on-cash yield in the high single digits within four to five years.

Miraval will form a distinct new wellness category within the Hyatt portfolio of brands. Steven Rudnitsky, president and chief executive officer of Miraval Group, will continue to drive the brand's growth strategy, reporting to Mark Hoplamazian and working with the existing Miraval leadership team and associates.

"Importantly, the acquisition also extends the Hyatt brand into adjacent spaces beyond traditional hotel stays, which is core to Hyatt's global growth strategy," said Hoplamazian. "We recognize the business opportunity within the $420 billion wellness-tourism category and understand the rising demand for wellness offerings among our targeted high-end travelers."

Today's announcement continues Hyatt's commitment to a holistic health and wellness strategy as an extension of its purpose, to care for people so they can be their best. For example, since 2014, Hyatt chefs around the globe have been championing Food. Thoughtfully Sourced, Carefully Served, a program featuring menus evolved with an eye on sustainable health. This includes options such as grass-fed meats, sustainable seafood and organic fruits and vegetables. Additionally, many Hyatt hotels worldwide are offering more options for travelers to maintain a healthier routine, including healthy refreshments at arrival, curated in-room amenities, increased fitness offerings, expanded menus and nutritious to-go alternatives.

"Our shared purpose makes Hyatt the ideal acquisition partner," said Rudnitsky. "This transaction will unlock Miraval's full potential by joining us with one of the foremost global hospitality companies fully committed to wellness. Consistent with Hyatt's strategy, Miraval offers destinations for guests who take an active role in seeking inspiration and self-improvement for a life in balance."

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates. Hyatt is working to include the referenced properties in its loyalty program, but the properties are not currently participating.

About Miraval Group

New York-based Miraval Group is a global leader in wellness resorts and spas. Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa in Tucson pioneered the destination wellness spa resort category with its comprehensive program of activities, experiences and personal treatments. In April 2016, Miraval opened the Life in Balance Spa at Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, CA.

The company is developing Miraval Life in Balance Spas and Miraval destination wellness resorts concurrently in key national markets and has recently announced plans for new resort developments in Lenox, MA and Austin, TX.

About KSL Capital Partners, LLC

KSL Capital Partners, LLC is a private equity firm specializing in travel and leisure enterprises in five primary sectors: hospitality, recreation, clubs, real estate and travel services. KSL has offices in Denver, CO; Stamford, CT; and London. Since 2005, KSL has raised approximately $7.4 billion in equity capital commitments. KSL's current portfolio includes some of the premier properties in travel and leisure. For more information, please visit www.kslcapital.com.