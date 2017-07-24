Hamburg/Vienna -- Vienna's tourism sector remains on a success course: the number of overnight stays recently topped 14 million, with 40 per cent of the guests coming from foreign countries and a trend that is pointing upward. This steadily growing hotel market has now been selected as the location for a new project by the rapidly expanding NOVUM Hotel Group and the IMMOFINANZ real estate corporation. In less than two years, a new hotel landmark will open on the Wienerberg – the Holiday Inn Vienna – South with 201 rooms.

"This project will complement our hotel portfolio at the central railway station and the Vienna Trade Fair by adding a further, excellent location for our guests", explained David Etmenan, Chief Executive Officer & Owner of the NOVUM Group.

The new hotel has been signed as a franchise agreement with InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), one of the world's leading hotel companies. In 2016 NOVUM and IHG signed a Multiple Development Agreement (MDA) to develop twenty hotels across Europe. This is the sixth development to be signed under the MDA.

IHG has 662 hotels in Europe, including 283 Holiday Inn hotels. This will be the company's sixth hotel in Austria.

One of the highlights of this new hotel and office high-rise will be the panorama breakfast restaurant on the 22nd floor and an Open Lobby, an open space at the centre of Holiday Inn hotels, which enable dwell time for guests and an inviting environment in which they can work and enjoy leisure time within the heart of the hotel. It will also feature a 90 sqm meeting room.

"This new hotel by the NOVUM Group is the perfect addition to the expanded offering for our tenants in the myhive Twin Towers and the Business Park Vienna. We recently completed the modernisation of the shopping mall and central entrance area in the Twin Towers and implemented our myhive office concept, which stands for a friendly, inviting atmosphere. This location will be further improved by the future connection of the Wienerberg to Vienna's subway network", added Dietmar Reindl, COO of IMMOFINANZ.

The hotel project will involve the partial conversion of an existing office building: the hotel lobby will be connected with the neighbouring shopping center on the ground floor; the hotel rooms will be located on floors 8 to 21; and the other areas – in total six floors – will be equipped as modern offices.

"Planning this project is a very interesting and important design task for us. The Holiday Inn Vienna – South will create a new eye-catcher for the high-rise silhouette of the Business Park Vienna. The building's current form with its slanted facade areas and sections will be transformed into an elegant, independent architecture", explained architect Egon Türmer from HOLZBAUER & PARTNER.

"This hotel project will create a new outstanding landmark for the district and the development of the surrounding area. The expansion of the hotel portfolio at this location will strengthen the position of the Favoriten district as an up-and-coming and attractive part of Austria's capital city", indicated Josef Kaindl, Deputy District Head of Favoriten.

IMMOFINANZ, the owner of the myhive Twin Towers and the Business Park Vienna, will serve as the project developer for the new complex. With approx. 131,000 sqm of rentable space, this is one of the largest office and commercial locations in Vienna. The Business Park Vienna is characterised by an excellent work-life mix for modern and comfortable working, leisure time activities and relaxation with a wide variety of shops, gastronomy facilities and entertainment as well as temporary living. The nearby Wienerberg recreational area offers lots of green and a 9-hole golf course.

