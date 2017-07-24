World Tourism Forum Lucerne and Deutsche Hospitality team up on New Generation focus
As part of the "Next Generation Competition" each participating young talent will submit an exposé on the topic of "Coopetition" – a pioneering concept embracing interplay between cooperation and competition and which will shape the tourism industry of the future. A jury will evaluate each submitted concept and announce a winner. In the view of Puneet Chhatwal, CEO of Next Generation partner Deutsche Hospitality: "These days no one can survive on the market without entering into meaningful cooperations. It will therefore be exciting to see which innovative ideas the young hospitality and tourism talents contribute. We look forward to creative concepts and inspiring exchange with the Next Generation."
Martin Barth, President and CEO of the World Tourism Forum Lucerne: "Not for the first time, we're doing exactly what we always say. By integrating the younger generation actively into the Forum we're stimulating in-depth debate on the future of tourism." The creation of CEO/Next Generation tandems will serve to promote inter-generational exchanges, believes Martin Bath: "We are absolutely convinced of the value of this mentoring concept. Those CEOs and managers who actively encourage their eventual successors make an important contribution to successful and sustainable development of our industry." Further information can be found under www.wtflucerne.org/next-generation-competition
Contact
Christopher Holschier
Director Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 69 66564-422
Send Email
About Deutsche Hospitality
Deutsche Hospitality is the new umbrella brand for the companies of Steigenberger Hotels AG. The threehotel brands which come under the umbrella are Steigenberger Hotels and Resorts, Jaz in the City und IntercityHotel. The Deutsche Hospitality brand encompasses a total of 116 hotels, 20 of which are at the development stage. The portfolio includes 56 Steigenberger Hotels and Resorts and 39 IntercityHotels. The first Jaz Hotel opened in Amsterdam in November 2015.