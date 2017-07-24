Frankfurt am Main -- One of the key objectives of the World Tourism Forum Lucerne (WTFL) – to be held in the Swiss lakeside city for the fifth time on 4 and 5 May 2017 – is to promote the sustainable development of this increasingly global industry. It is within this framework that travel and tourism professionals from different generations and levels of corporate hierarchy are integrated into the Forum. They represent such fields as hospitality, tour operating and destinations, as well as the airline and cruise sectors.

Top up-and-coming talents will therefore accompany CEOs to this year's WTFL on the occasion of the "Next Generation Competition" and be offered the unique opportunity to exchange ideas with other high-profile participants. They will be able to participate actively in discussions on changes and challenges facing the global tourism industry.

As part of the "Next Generation Competition" each participating young talent will submit an exposé on the topic of "Coopetition" – a pioneering concept embracing interplay between cooperation and competition and which will shape the tourism industry of the future. A jury will evaluate each submitted concept and announce a winner. In the view of Puneet Chhatwal, CEO of Next Generation partner Deutsche Hospitality: "These days no one can survive on the market without entering into meaningful cooperations. It will therefore be exciting to see which innovative ideas the young hospitality and tourism talents contribute. We look forward to creative concepts and inspiring exchange with the Next Generation."

Martin Barth, President and CEO of the World Tourism Forum Lucerne: "Not for the first time, we're doing exactly what we always say. By integrating the younger generation actively into the Forum we're stimulating in-depth debate on the future of tourism." The creation of CEO/Next Generation tandems will serve to promote inter-generational exchanges, believes Martin Bath: "We are absolutely convinced of the value of this mentoring concept. Those CEOs and managers who actively encourage their eventual successors make an important contribution to successful and sustainable development of our industry." Further information can be found under www.wtflucerne.org/next-generation-competition

