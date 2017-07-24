Boca Raton, Fla. – Hospitality software company Cendyn marked its 20th anniversary with the introduction of a new brand and repositioning of its comprehensive suite of products.

Founded in 1996, the cloud-based software and services provider has spent the past 20 years providing innovative sales and marketing technology solutions for the hospitality industry.

"Our brand is not just a logo or positioning statement," said Tim Sullivan, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. "It's not what we say, but rather what we do to make our customers believe in us. Every interaction provides us with an opportunity to improve the customer relationship, build trust and demonstrate our deep industry expertise."

As part of the launch, the company repositioned its products under the Cendyn Hospitality Cloud. To speak clearly and directly to the distinct buyers for the company's various services, it has realigned its products into three core solution sets within the Cendyn Hospitality Cloud: the Marketing Cloud, the Sales Cloud, and the Events Cloud. This new structure creates a clear framework for targeted customer engagement, while also allowing Cendyn to rapidly scale the business.

"This is a new chapter in Cendyn's story," Sullivan said. "It celebrates our evolution from a start-up to a mature company without losing sight of who we are and the achievements we've made developing innovative hospitality technology for over two decades."

