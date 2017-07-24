Williamsburg, VA – The Williamsburg Lodge, a four-star rated Forbes Travel Guide hotel and a member of the Historic Hotels of America collection, is thrilled to announce today that it has joined Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott International's distinctive portfolio of over 100 independent, one-of-a-kind hotels.

The vision behind Autograph Collection Hotels is to celebrate individuality and independence by creating an evolving ensemble of strikingly independent four and five star hotels. Each hotel is hand selected for its memorable guest experience, bold originality, rich character and uncommon details.

"We are thrilled to be joining Marriott International's Autograph Collection Hotels portfolio," said Florencio Ferrao, Colonial Williamsburg's Vice President of Hospitality. "It's a perfect fit that will allow the Williamsburg Lodge to refresh and retain its individual personality while offering more value to our guests through enhanced services and access to the worldwide Marriott Rewards network."

The Colonial Williamsburg Company, the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation's for-profit subsidiary, will continue to own and operate the Williamsburg Lodge. By joining Autograph Collection Hotels, Colonial Williamsburg will benefit from its reservation distribution system, while guests who are enrolled in the award-winning Marriott Rewards® loyalty program are able to earn points during hotel stays at The Williamsburg Lodge. These points can be redeemed for free holidays, flights, hotel rooms and merchandise, including jewelry, home furnishings, fashion and more.

Comprised of seven distinct buildings, the Williamsburg Lodge features include 323 attractively-appointed guestrooms with modern amenities and furnishings inspired by the collections of Colonial Williamsburg's celebrated Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Folk Art Museum; 45,000 square feet of meetings and banquet space including two large ballrooms, 28 meeting rooms and four outdoor function areas; two Southern-inspired food and beverage outlets, Sweet Tea & Barley and Traditions; and access to The Golden Horseshoe Golf Club's award-winning three golf courses as well as The Spa of Colonial Williamsburg's world-class services and facilities including a state-of-the-art fitness center, two outdoor pools and indoor lap pool.

Opened in 1939 to provide comfortable accommodations for travelers to the historic town, the Williamsburg Lodge is one of the first Colonial Williamsburg hotels constructed under the guidance of John D. Rockefeller Jr., the founder and first benefactor of the town's restoration. From the original blue stone floors to the cypress accents and reproduction folk art, in every cozy nook and spacious expanse, the Lodge tells the story of its Virginia setting and the history of the town Rockefeller restored.

Additional information is available online at www.colonialwilliamsburg.com, by calling 855-296-6627, on Facebook and @colonialwmsburg on Twitter and Instagram.

For further information on Autograph Collection Hotels, visit www.autographhotels.com.

Contact

Dara Toulch

Autograph Collection Hotels

Send Email