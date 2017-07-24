Press Release

Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts unveils its first hotel in Indonesia, Mövenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran Bali

Legendary Swiss-born hospitality brand launches its newest property in Asia, as it sets its sights on tripling its portfolio in the region to 30 hotels by 2020.

Bali, Indonesia – Inspired by the traditional five elements of Balinese design, Mövenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran Bali has officially opened as the brand's respected upscale hospitality offering arrives on the Island of the Gods.

The resort features 297 comfortably appointed and tastefully furnished rooms and suites, each featuring private balconies, complimentary WiFi and a subtle Balinese sense of art, colour and style courtesy of the fabrics and materials utilised in the design.

To celebrate its launch, Mövenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran Bali is offering a Special Opening Offer until June 25, 2017 for bookings made on its website for IDR1,880,000 per night for two persons in deluxe accommodation including daily breakfast and an IDR200,000 per room F&B credit for guests to begin their culinary journeys.

The newly built hotel is a short 3-minute stroll to Jimbaran Bay in southern Bali, renowned for its 4km stretch of pristine beach and located approximately 20 minutes from the island's Ngurah Rai International Airport.

Bali's newest lifestyle and dining destination, the Samasta Village shopping complex, is located next to the resort and with its shops, cafes, restaurants and entertainment performances, complete the Balinese experience for visitors.

Central to the attractions of the new resort are its extensive family and culinary facilities and activities, tapping into the essence of the hospitality brand and leveraging the expansive space on which the property is located.

"We are delighted to be opening our first property in Indonesia, a country central to our expansion plans in Southeast Asia, and where better to start than Bali," said Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts Chief Development Officer and Senior Vice President Asia, Andrew Langdon. "We are looking forward to showcasing our unique blend of upscale Swiss-inspired hospitality to guests from around the world."

One of the highlights of the resort is its free-form swimming pool which features an artificial beach area and lap pool, offering a total of 2,900 sqm of pure water fun. A dedicated Meera (Ocean) Kid's Club and a Teen Club with its own fun and activity pool caters specifically to families with daily supervised entertainment for young world travellers and dedicated youth menus.

Guests will also have access to the 24-hour gym, whilst those wishing to indulge in a relaxing experience are welcome to visit the spa (opening March 2017), which highlights Balinese and Indonesian spa and beauty culture.

An extensive range of dining options will cater to all tastes, including the signature Anarasa restaurant with interactive live cooking stations and internationally influenced a la carte menus and Above Eleven Bali (opening in March2017), where breath-taking rooftop views are paired with a Peruvian-Japanese inspired menu.

Katha Lobby Lounge & Library invites guests to unwind over an intimate beverage, while Mövenpick Café offers a world of delights including the group's famed coffee, Swiss-style artisanal ice cream and chocolate. For casual bites, JeJaLa Pool Deck provides a vast selection of refreshments to the pool deck, 213 sun loungers, and eight private cabanas.

The new hotel is another impressive milestone for the Swiss hospitality group as it grows in the region and whose strategic expansion plan in Southeast Asia will bring its portfolio to over 30 operating hotels by 2020.

To take advantage of the opening special offer and make a reservation, visit: www.movenpick.com/en/asia/indonesia/bali/jimbaran-bali/offers