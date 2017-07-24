Press Release

Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts brings altitude and attitude to Colombo with a modern property set for iconic status

Design-led Mövenpick Hotel Colombo – the city’s first new international five-star property in 25 years – promises a ‘vertical experience’ with stunning views and culinary theatre.

Dubai (United Arab Emirates) -- Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts has opened a strikingly-modern property in Colombo, introducing a unique hospitality concept that brings attitude and altitude to the Sri Lankan capital.

The 24-floor Mövenpick Hotel Colombo is the first international five-star property to open in the city in 25 years, a milestone that reflects the country's new-found energy and optimism. It's also the destination's first urban hotel and introduces a 'vertical experience' like no other, with every floor, from the ground to the roof, offering a different themed concept, taking guests on a journey of discovery.

Set to become a Colombo icon, this edgy, but sophisticated property is characterised by its modern architecture. The epitome of style, the diamond-shaped exterior blends well with the organic hanging gardens, boasting some 14,310 plants.

All 219 rooms and suites feature floor-to-ceiling windows, the Rooftop Bar boasts the best city and ocean views in town, and the property's inventive culinary offering promises fun and theatre with a unique design edge.

"We are offering guests a vertical experience like no other, giving them the opportunity to view the beauty of Colombo from a new perspective and across many exciting concepts," said Andreas Mattmüller, Chief Operating Officer, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, Middle East and South Asia.

"Mövenpick Hotel Colombo is an inspirational modern landmark that introduces exciting new hospitality concepts to the city; this signifies a new era of prosperity for an island nation re-energised and undergoing rapid development."

Located in the heart of Colombo's thriving business, commercial and political district, close to the city's famous 'Pola' – the bustling local market - and several historical sites, the property's open-plan design with oversized windows gives a sense of space.

All of the guest rooms, including the Junior Suites, Executive Suites and the Presidential Suite, are luxuriously furnished and provide access to the rooftop infinity pool and Jacuzzi.

With the fast-growing corporate and incentive markets in mind, the property offers the largest executive lounge and rooms in the city, as well as a dedicated business traveller reception, while Banquet facilities include five meeting rooms and a boardroom.

True to the hospitality brand's gastronomic roots, the dining experience is the heart and soul of the hotel, with seven creative bar and restaurant concepts from which to choose, all promising unique themes, theatre and cuisine created with passion.

They include the Brasserie – Colombo's first in-hotel classic French restaurant, as well as: Robata Grill & Lounge serving Japanese cuisine and sushi; all-day-dining venue AYU; Vistas Rooftop Bar & Lounge; the exclusive Mansion bar and night lounge; the chic Lobby Lounge; and the Pool Bar where drinks and light meals can be enjoyed while savouring the city vistas.

Guests can also enjoy a workout with a view at the fully-equipped gym, located 100 metres high, or relax at the Spa Ceylon, where signature treatments use natural oils and herbs.

For more information visit www.movenpick.com/colombo