Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts announces fifth hotel in Vietnam
Swiss Hotel Management Company adds new property in Quang Bình as it continues to grow clusters of hotels across Southeast Asia
- The international Swiss hospitality company Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts has announced the signing of a new Mövenpick property in the coastal province of Quang Bình in Vietnam. The fifth Mövenpick hotel in the country, the signing comes on the heels of several other agreements across Asia as the company continues to seek opportunities for growth in the region.
"This new signing, in partnership with Viet Group Joint Stock Company, marks an important step in the evolution of the Mövenpick Hotels and Resorts brand in Asia as we continue to expand and bring the Mövenpick name to new markets," said Andrew Langdon, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts Chief Development Officer and Senior Vice President Asia.
"Not only is Vietnam continuing to reinvent itself as a leading global destination, but Quang Bình province in particular is uniquely poised to draw increased international interest and tourism with savvy travellers looking forward to discovering the region's unspoiled beaches and compelling UNESCO listed caves, which have received considerable global media coverage in recent years
Located in Dong Hoi, Mövenpick Hotel Quang Bình is conveniently positioned just seven kilometres from the regional airport and three kilometres from the train station. Along with its proximity to the beach, the real draw of the hotel is its convenience as a base from which to easily access the striking Phong Nha-Ke Bàng National Park, home to the world's largest cave, Son Doong Cave. With 57 newly discovered caves in the region, UNESCO's upcoming management of several local sites, and the lifting of visitor quotas, the region is anticipating a sharp rise in international visitors, giving a Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts a significant first mover advantage.
Known for its Swiss-inspired efficiency, attention to detail and premium guest services, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts is rapidly becoming one of the fastest growing hospitality brands in South and Southeast Asia with plans to manage 30 hotels throughout the region by 2020.
upscale hotel management company with over 16"000 staff members, is represented in 24 countries with 83 hotels, resorts and Nile cruisers currently in operation. Around 20 properties are planned or under construction, including Chiang Mai (Thailand), Bali (Indonesia) and Nairobi (Kenia). Focusing on expansion in its core markets of Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts specialises in business and conference hotels, as well as holiday resorts, all reflecting a sense of place and respect for their local communities.
Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, an international
Of Swiss heritage and headquartered in central Switzerland (Baar), Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts ispassionate about delivering premium service and culinary enjoyment – all with a personal touch. Committed to sustainable environments, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts has become the most Green Globe certified hotel company in the world. The hotel company is owned by the Mövenpick Holding (66.7%) and the Kingdom Group (33.3%). For more information please visit www.movenpick.com.