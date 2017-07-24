Bangkok -- Located in central Vietnam, overlooking the Song Nhat Le River, the new upscale property known as Mövenpick Hotel Quang Bình will feature 219 guest rooms, four food and beverage outlets and private beach access for hotel guests at nearby Nhat Le Beach. The property will also feature a spa, fitness centre, swimming pool, three meeting rooms and a ballroom catering for up to 400 delegates.

"This new signing, in partnership with Viet Group Joint Stock Company, marks an important step in the evolution of the Mövenpick Hotels and Resorts brand in Asia as we continue to expand and bring the Mövenpick name to new markets," said Andrew Langdon, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts Chief Development Officer and Senior Vice President Asia.

"Not only is Vietnam continuing to reinvent itself as a leading global destination, but Quang Bình province in particular is uniquely poised to draw increased international interest and tourism with savvy travellers looking forward to discovering the region's unspoiled beaches and compelling UNESCO listed caves, which have received considerable global media coverage in recent years

Located in Dong Hoi, Mövenpick Hotel Quang Bình is conveniently positioned just seven kilometres from the regional airport and three kilometres from the train station. Along with its proximity to the beach, the real draw of the hotel is its convenience as a base from which to easily access the striking Phong Nha-Ke Bàng National Park, home to the world's largest cave, Son Doong Cave. With 57 newly discovered caves in the region, UNESCO's upcoming management of several local sites, and the lifting of visitor quotas, the region is anticipating a sharp rise in international visitors, giving a Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts a significant first mover advantage.

Known for its Swiss-inspired efficiency, attention to detail and premium guest services, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts is rapidly becoming one of the fastest growing hospitality brands in South and Southeast Asia with plans to manage 30 hotels throughout the region by 2020.

