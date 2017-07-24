In a newly released e-book titled, The New Era of Hospitality: How the SaaS Movement is Transforming the Hotel Industry, Jos Schaap, CEO and founder of StayNTouch breaks down the complexities of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model for hotels and helps readers gain a deeper understanding of the potential impact on operations, collaboration, revenue, and guest service.

Technology has changed almost every aspect of travel, and, as a result, it has transformed what guests expect from hotels. As Schaap explains in the e-book, SaaS opens the door for innovation by introducing new functionality and mobile capabilities for bookings, promotions, guest service, maintenance and housekeeping related communication, check-in, check-out, and more. The insightful guide serves as a primer, exploring some of the most relevant topics affecting hoteliers looking for a better way to manage their business in the cloud.

With over two decades of success as a hotel software executive, visionary, and entrepreneur, Jos Schaap brings a uniquely broad perspective on the current state of hotel systems - and the view is an unsettling one. Noting that traditional on-premise hotel solutions are costly, cumbersome and have failed to fulfill their promises in this rapidly changing climate. To stay competitive, hotels must embrace new technologies today. Jos Schaap asks, "How can hospitality industry and guest experience evolve using the same old legacy PMS solutions?"

According to Schaap, what has happened in the market is not a revolution, but an evolution. Leading hotels around the globe are restructuring their businesses to capitalize on the efficiencies these new web-based PMS alternatives offer. At the same time, a SaaS-enabled PMS can help hotels capture more valuable guest data and use it to enhance the overall guest experience as well as drive more revenue. The potential for SaaS to transform the hospitality industry is enormous in areas like rate management, reservation management, online bookings, front desk management, housekeeping services, and guest engagement. The trends are clear. Though it will keep evolving, the cloud is here to stay. In short, if you are a hotelier, start moving (to the cloud)!

To download your complimentary copy of The New Era of Hospitality: How the SaaS Movement is transforming the Hotel Industry, please click here or visit http://connect.stayntouch.com/hubfs/StayNTouchNewEraHospitality01.09.2017.pdf

StayNTouch delivers a cloud-based Mobile PMS with a suite of tablet-based solutions. The company's PMS Mobile Overlay brings mobility to both hotel staff and guests in order to drive guest revenue while enhancing the guest experience. With any tablet or touch device, Guest Service and Housekeeping have mobile access to PMS via a touch-optimized interface. Guests, from their smartphone, can self check-in and out, view room bill and receive upgrade promotions.

