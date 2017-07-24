Six new hotels join Worldhotels
Further expansion in Europe, Asia & South America
Hotel Villa Real, Madrid, Spain
The elegant and sophisticated Hotel Villa Real is housed in a classic 19th-century property, opposite the Congress of Deputies. Ancient artifacts from Roman and Syrian history are showcased throughout the hotel's wood-paneled lobby, corridors and bedrooms. The East 47 Restaurant and Bar is inspired by pop artists like Andy Warhol.
Rooms from 104.00 EUR per double per night
Savigny Hotel Frankfurt City, Frankfurt, Germany
Set in a tranquil area close to the financial district of Frankfurt, the Savigny Hotel Frankfurt City, is less than a ten minutes' walk from both the central train station and the congress and exhibition center. Many cultural and historic highlights are also within walking distance. The hotel offers an idyllic garden and has 155 spacious rooms, which are cozy and modern furnished.
Rooms from 68.00 EUR per double per night
The Kunlun Beijing, Beijing, China
On the banks of the Liangma River, the Hotel Kunlun is within 30 minutes' drive of Beijing Capital International Airport and Tiananmen Square. From the marble-columned lobby to the revolving rooftop restaurant, the hotel boasts a range of state-of-the-art facilities. Highlights include 14 restaurants and bars, a spa offering 17 treatment rooms and a fitness center with an indoor pool.
Rooms from 175.00 per double per night
Ameron Parkhotel Euskirchen, Euskirchen, Germany
Just outside of Cologne, Bonn and Dusseldorf, the hotel is the perfect place to discover the Eifel national park which holds a variety of cultural highlights and activities for the whole family. In this hotel, nature meets business and spa. Guests can enjoy top-to-toe spa treatments and relax in one of the saunas or whirlpools. For business travelers, the hotel offers various function rooms.
Rooms from 69.00 EUR per double per night
Hotel C Stockholm, Stockholm, Sweden
Hotel C Stockholm is located in the heart of the city. The staffs' comprehensive knowledge, coupled with insider tips of personal city favorites, offer unique experiences to guests looking for the real Stockholm. All 367 rooms display photographic art showing the city's most striking locations in different seasons. Hotel C Stockholm, even offers, the world's first permanent bar made of ice, aptly named, the ICEBAR.
Rooms from 99 EUR per double per night
Hotel del Parque, Guayaquil, Ecuador
Set amidst the exotic greenery of the Guayaquil Historical Park, this beautiful boutique hotel is a historic 19th-century property. The peaceful riverside oasis features traditional Ecuadorian furnishings and offers sophisticated elegance with a colonial vibe. Guests can partake in cultural experiences such as chocolate tasting, coffee roasting and wildlife walks in the tropical grounds.
Rooms from 291.00 EUR per double per night including breakfast
world's most unique independent hotels, including almost 350 member hotels and resorts, collectively incorporating 75,000 rooms. This includes 175 hotels and resorts in Europe, 93 in Asia Pacific, 19 in South America, 11 inthe Middle East, 5 in Africa, and 38 in North America. Each hotel in the Worldhotels portfolio has been carefully selected to ensure it meets the group's strict quality standards. Worldhotels backs independent hotels with the power of a global brand while allowing them to retain their individual character and identity. The group offers an "affiliation model" which provides a comprehensive range of services including a global sales network, marketing, training, e-commerce and state-of-the-art distribution technology. Guests can also earn points with the group's own loyalty program, Worldhotels Peakpoints and redeem them for hotel vouchers. Alternatively, they can collect miles for eligible stays thanks to 22 frequent flyer programs. The company remains based and headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany.
The 40-year-old Worldhotels ( worldhotels.com ) is a global brand that brings together some of the