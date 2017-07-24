Frankfurt – Worldhotels is welcoming six new hotels to its global portfolio. From a city hotel in Madrid, to a spa hotel in Beijing, these new Worldhotels provide authentic guest experiences for both leisure and business travelers.

Hotel Villa Real, Madrid, Spain

The elegant and sophisticated Hotel Villa Real is housed in a classic 19th-century property, opposite the Congress of Deputies. Ancient artifacts from Roman and Syrian history are showcased throughout the hotel's wood-paneled lobby, corridors and bedrooms. The East 47 Restaurant and Bar is inspired by pop artists like Andy Warhol.

Rooms from 104.00 EUR per double per night

Savigny Hotel Frankfurt City, Frankfurt, Germany

Set in a tranquil area close to the financial district of Frankfurt, the Savigny Hotel Frankfurt City, is less than a ten minutes' walk from both the central train station and the congress and exhibition center. Many cultural and historic highlights are also within walking distance. The hotel offers an idyllic garden and has 155 spacious rooms, which are cozy and modern furnished.

Rooms from 68.00 EUR per double per night

The Kunlun Beijing, Beijing, China

On the banks of the Liangma River, the Hotel Kunlun is within 30 minutes' drive of Beijing Capital International Airport and Tiananmen Square. From the marble-columned lobby to the revolving rooftop restaurant, the hotel boasts a range of state-of-the-art facilities. Highlights include 14 restaurants and bars, a spa offering 17 treatment rooms and a fitness center with an indoor pool.

Rooms from 175.00 per double per night

Ameron Parkhotel Euskirchen, Euskirchen, Germany

Just outside of Cologne, Bonn and Dusseldorf, the hotel is the perfect place to discover the Eifel national park which holds a variety of cultural highlights and activities for the whole family. In this hotel, nature meets business and spa. Guests can enjoy top-to-toe spa treatments and relax in one of the saunas or whirlpools. For business travelers, the hotel offers various function rooms.

Rooms from 69.00 EUR per double per night

Hotel C Stockholm, Stockholm, Sweden

Hotel C Stockholm is located in the heart of the city. The staffs' comprehensive knowledge, coupled with insider tips of personal city favorites, offer unique experiences to guests looking for the real Stockholm. All 367 rooms display photographic art showing the city's most striking locations in different seasons. Hotel C Stockholm, even offers, the world's first permanent bar made of ice, aptly named, the ICEBAR.

Rooms from 99 EUR per double per night

Hotel del Parque, Guayaquil, Ecuador

Set amidst the exotic greenery of the Guayaquil Historical Park, this beautiful boutique hotel is a historic 19th-century property. The peaceful riverside oasis features traditional Ecuadorian furnishings and offers sophisticated elegance with a colonial vibe. Guests can partake in cultural experiences such as chocolate tasting, coffee roasting and wildlife walks in the tropical grounds.

Rooms from 291.00 EUR per double per night including breakfast

