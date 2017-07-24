Lagos, Nigeria -- Renaissance Hotels, the brand known around the world for helping business travellers discover unexpected experiences, has announced the opening of its first hotel in Sub-Saharan Africa — the Renaissance Lagos Ikeja Hotel. Located in Nigeria's commercial centre and city known for its music, fashion, cuisine, art and nightlife, the Renaissance Lagos Ikeja offers world-class amenities, modern aesthetic, sophisticated service and unique programming that reflect the brand's signature approach to feed the curiosity, fuel the imagination and excite the senses of its guests.

Mark Satterfield, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International said: "We are delighted to mark the debut of Renaissance Hotels in Nigeria with the opening of Renaissance Lagos Ikeja. This is not just a landmark signing for Renaissance Hotels but also for Marriott International as it marks our fourth debut in an African nation, following the opening of Marriott International properties across a number of its brands in Ethiopia, Rwanda and Morocco. Renaissance Hotels' contemporary and locally inspired style and focus on business and leisure travellers alike makes it an ideal addition to this major financial and commercial hub."

Centrally located in Ikeja GRA and only 5km from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Renaissance Lagos Ikeja Hotel is home to 155 guest rooms including 17 contemporary loft suites with first-class conveniences to ensure a comfortable and productive stay. Stylishly designed with elegant African touches and lots of natural light, the rooms feature expansive seating areas with large LED TVs with 70 plus channels. The hotel's outdoor pool with city views and 24-hour fitness centre provide guests with picturesque facilities in which to work out and unwind. In addition, the hotel's public spaces infuse bold and vibrant elements to captivate locals and guests and create moments of discovery.

The hotel's business amenities include eight meeting rooms that can be adapted to cater to the needs of a six-person board meeting or a banquet-style event with up to 280 attendees. A dedicated bar and flexible breakout areas complement the versatile meeting areas, offering a well-rounded proposition that is ideal for small meetings as well as large-scale corporate events.

Dining options at Renaissance Lagos Ikeja include Cut, a specialty steakhouse, which will appeal to gourmands and food connoisseurs whilst all-day dining restaurant, Iyeru Okin, offers an inviting buffet lunch featuring traditional and continental dishes for those with an appetite. Sweet treats, aperitifs and lattes can be enjoyed in the hotel's stylish coffeehouse, Choco-Latte. And open 24-hours, RBar will also offer visitors a stylish setting with handcrafted cocktails and lite bites.

Located next to key attractions such as the National Railway Corporation Museum, Afrika Shrine and Kalakuta Museum, the Renaissance Lagos Ikeja Hotel offers a distinctive, comfortable stay and an opportunity to discover something wonderfully new for travellers from across the leisure-business spectrum.

