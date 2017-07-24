STOWE, VT — January 19, 2017 —Springer-Miller Systems (SMS), the leading provider of guest-centric hospitality and spa management systems, today announces the promotion of Carson Foerster to Director of Sales.

As Director of Sales for Springer-Miller's hotel products, Foerster leads a team of Account Managers and Sales Managers focused on relationships and opportunities within the independent and chain hotel segments. With over 13 years of experience at Springer-Miller, he enjoys working closely with his accounts to better understand their business operations and assist them in leveraging their Springer-Miller Software to better drive revenue and guest service.

Foerster joined Springer-Miller as an Installation & Training Specialist and also served as an Implementation Coordinator and Strategic Account Manager. He has Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and MBA degrees from Champlain College. Prior to joining Springer-Miller Systems, Foerster worked for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

"Carson's commitment to our customers and our company is extraordinary," commented Michelle Young, Vice President, Sales & Marketing for Springer-Miller Systems. "He has proven himself an essential link between Springer-Miller's high-profile, worldwide customers and our products and services."

In addition, Brian Graffam has been promoted to Sales Manager for Springer-Miller's Corporate Accounts. James Osborn has been promoted to Regional Account Manager for Northern North America. In these roles, Graffam and Osborn will continue to build relationships and drive growth focused on Springer-Miller's luxury hotel products.

"I'm very excited to be able to recognize their efforts and look forward to continuing to support their success in customer relationship building," continued Young.

About Springer-Miller Systems

Since it was founded in 1984 in Stowe, Vermont, Springer-Miller Systems has been an innovator of technology systems for the world's most exclusive hotels, resorts and spas. The SMS|Host® Property Management System offers a complete set of fully-integrated modules enabling complex resorts to provide highly personalized guest service from front office to food & beverage to spa to the golf course and more. Springer-Miller's SpaSoft® provides a dynamic spa and activities management solution used in more than 70% of the world's Forbes Five Star Spas

