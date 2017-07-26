New York, NY – Northern California's bold new Hotel Zeppelin San Francisco welcomes ALICE as their preferred hotel operations platform. The software provides seamless integration with back of house systems & operations.

Operated by Viceroy Hotel Group, Hotel Zeppelin reflects San Francisco's rebellious counter-culture personality while offering state-of-the-art amenities and a premier hospitality experience. It makes sense then the hotel would select similarly cutting-edge and intuitively designed software like ALICE. The ALICE Staff solution streamlines staff communication and coordination, with a highly customizable interface that understands the unique needs and preferences of every staff member and team.

Hotel Zeppelin adopted ALICE upon opening in March this year, largely attributed to the proven success reported by their sister property, Hotel Zetta San Francisco, as a user-friendly, mobile staff solution.

"I love the simplicity of it," said Antonio Flores, Hotel Zeppelin's General Manager. "[As compared with other systems I have previously used] it's quicker and more user friendly. ALICE makes it easy to communicate across the diverse languages and cultures of my hotel staff. My staff really appreciates its flexibility and customization and the fact it brings all of our departments together so nothing falls through the cracks or gets lost in translation."

ALICE's co-founder and President, Alex Shashou, adds, "We're really proud that ALICE wowed Mr. Flores and continues to improve efficiency three fold at Hotel Zeppelin. Hotel Zeppelin joins our other highly successful San Francisco properties, like Hotel Zetta and Hotel Zephyr, and we look forward to empowering staff at many more hotels throughout the city,"

ALICE offers a multi-tiered suite of solutions for hotels :

ALICE Suite – an end-to-end system that allows hotels to run on one platform, connecting guests with the hotel, and all service departments within the hotel to one another – fully incorporating all of the individual ALICE solutions listed below.

ALICE's solutions are in place in hundreds of distinctive hotels across the U.S., and have been recognized for innovation in enabling multiple departments in a hotel to respond to guests' requests quickly and easily.

About Hotel Zeppelin San Francisco:

Set in an historic San Francisco building steps from renowned Union Square, Hotel Zeppelin San Francisco celebrates the city's progressive mindset and transforms it into a living story with a revolutionary attitude. Designed as a contemporary reflection of San Francisco's counterculture tradition, Hotel Zeppelin is rebelliously interactive with an engaging style that fosters exploration, innovation and collaboration. There are 196 impeccably furnished guest rooms including 20 suites. Amenities include 3,000 square feet of meeting and event space, a game lounge and a café. Hotel Zeppelin is located at 545 Post St in San Francisco, CA. For reservations, please call 415-563-0303 or visit the hotel's web site at http://www.hotelzeppelin.com/. Follow Hotel Zeppelin on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter: @HotelZeppelin

About ALICE: Provide consistently excellent service. By joining all the departments of your hotel onto a single operations platform for internal communication and task management, ALICE helps your staff act as a team to improve guest satisfaction. ALICE Suite brings together your front office, concierge, housekeeping, and maintenance teams, and connects your guests to your hotel with our app and SMS tools. The ALICE platform is fully integratable with PMS, POS, and all other third party management systems.

