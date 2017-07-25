Vesta Hospitality Acquires Embassy Suites In Brunswick, Georgia
Vesta will manage the property as well and will complete a multimillion dollar renovation of the property that will include upgrading 5,000 square feet of meeting space and all common areas, remodeling all rooms and developing a new concept for the F&B component.
"This is our second hotel in the Georgia market and a fantastic addition to our growing portfolio," said Takach. "We will be making significant investments in upgrades and renovations across the board to position this Embassy Suites as a true market leader."
Contact
Paul Kesman
Phone: (248) 321-2035
Send Email
About Vesta Hospitality
Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Vancouver, WA, Vesta Hospitality is one of the nation's leading privately owned hotel management and development firms. With a portfolio of 13 properties across the United States, Vesta continues to seek out acquisition, investment and property management opportunities across North America.