Vancouver, Washington -- Vesta Hospitality announced today that it has acquired the Embassy Suites hotel located in Brunswick, Georgia. Rick Takach, Chairman and CEO of Vesta, made the announcement. Rood Investments was a partner in the acquisition.

The 130-suite hotel offers convenient access to I-95 and Brunswick-area businesses, including the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, Georgia Pacific, Georgia Power and Gulfstream. Located in Georgia's Golden Isles, the hotel is less than 20 minutes from St. Simons Island, Sea Island and Jekyll Island.

Vesta will manage the property as well and will complete a multimillion dollar renovation of the property that will include upgrading 5,000 square feet of meeting space and all common areas, remodeling all rooms and developing a new concept for the F&B component.

"This is our second hotel in the Georgia market and a fantastic addition to our growing portfolio," said Takach. "We will be making significant investments in upgrades and renovations across the board to position this Embassy Suites as a true market leader."

