Hilton Furthers Growth in Colombia with Signing of Hilton Bogota Corferias
New Hilton Hotels & Resort’s Development to Bring the Flagship Brand to Bogota’s Convention and Exhibition Capital
The hotel will be strategically located adjacent to the existing Trade Fair Venue and Exhibition Center, Corferias and the Ágora Bogotá International Convention Center scheduled to open in 2017 – a project led by the Bogota Chamber of Commerce. Approximately 10 minutes from El Dorado International Airport, the new Hilton Bogota Corferias will serve as an ideal base for travelers visiting the city for major events and conferences.
"Hilton is committed to expanding our footprint in Latin America and welcoming guests across the region," said Shawn Mcateer, vice president, global brand management, full-service hotels, Hilton. "This hotel in Corferias is a perfect complement to our existing portfolio in Colombia and will no doubt be a welcome addition for the meetings and conventions market."
"It is our pleasure to work with Hilton on this addition to Corferias," said Andres López Valderrama, president, Corferias. "Our experience with conventions and major exhibitions, combined with Hilton's 97 years of renowned hospitality and delivering exceptional guest experiences is the perfect partnership for a successful project."
Hilton Bogota Corferias is owned in partnership with Pactia, a Colombian private equity fund with extensive experience in real estate investments.
The hotel will participate in Hilton HHonors®, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 13 distinct hotel brands. Hilton HHonors members who book directly with Hilton save time and money and gain instant access to the benefits they care about most, such as an exclusive member discount, free Wi-Fi, the ability to earn and redeem Points for free nights, as well as access to digital amenities like digital check-in with room selection and Digital Key (in select locations), available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton HHonors mobile app.
Hilton currently has a portfolio of more than 90 hotels and resorts open and welcoming travelers in Latin America, including 13 hotels in Colombia. The company is actively pursuing additional Latin American growth opportunities and currently has a robust pipeline of more than 60 hotels throughout the region, including 10 projects in Colombia.
About Hilton
Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company, with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising nearly 4,900 properties with more than 796,000 rooms in 104 countries and territories. Hilton is dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world"s most hospitable company by delivering exceptional experiences – every hotel, every guest, every time. The company's portfolio includes Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio - A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company also manages an award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton HHonors®. Hilton HHonors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to benefits including an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton HHonors app, where Hilton HHonors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. Visit news.hiltonworldwide.com for more information and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.