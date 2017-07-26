Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced the signing of a management agreement with Corferias to operate a new build Hilton Hotels & Resorts property in the convention and exhibition center of Bogota, Colombia. Scheduled to open in 2018, the new 414-room Hilton Bogota Corferias will extend the company's presence in Colombia, where Hilton currently has a portfolio of 13 operating hotels and approximately 10 under development.

"We are pleased to work with Corferias on the development of this exciting project," said Juan Corvinos, managing director development, Mexico, Central America and the Hispanic Caribbean, Hilton. "Our growth strategy looks at opportunities to introduce our industry-leading brands to new destinations around the world and we couldn't be happier about bringing the company's flagship Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand to such an important area of Bogota, Colombia."

The hotel will be strategically located adjacent to the existing Trade Fair Venue and Exhibition Center, Corferias and the Ágora Bogotá International Convention Center scheduled to open in 2017 – a project led by the Bogota Chamber of Commerce. Approximately 10 minutes from El Dorado International Airport, the new Hilton Bogota Corferias will serve as an ideal base for travelers visiting the city for major events and conferences.

"Hilton is committed to expanding our footprint in Latin America and welcoming guests across the region," said Shawn Mcateer, vice president, global brand management, full-service hotels, Hilton. "This hotel in Corferias is a perfect complement to our existing portfolio in Colombia and will no doubt be a welcome addition for the meetings and conventions market."

"It is our pleasure to work with Hilton on this addition to Corferias," said Andres López Valderrama, president, Corferias. "Our experience with conventions and major exhibitions, combined with Hilton's 97 years of renowned hospitality and delivering exceptional guest experiences is the perfect partnership for a successful project."

Hilton Bogota Corferias is owned in partnership with Pactia, a Colombian private equity fund with extensive experience in real estate investments.

The hotel will participate in Hilton HHonors®, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 13 distinct hotel brands. Hilton HHonors members who book directly with Hilton save time and money and gain instant access to the benefits they care about most, such as an exclusive member discount, free Wi-Fi, the ability to earn and redeem Points for free nights, as well as access to digital amenities like digital check-in with room selection and Digital Key (in select locations), available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton HHonors mobile app.

Hilton currently has a portfolio of more than 90 hotels and resorts open and welcoming travelers in Latin America, including 13 hotels in Colombia. The company is actively pursuing additional Latin American growth opportunities and currently has a robust pipeline of more than 60 hotels throughout the region, including 10 projects in Colombia.