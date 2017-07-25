Golden Tulip Holland Resort is the new shining star in Batu, Malang Indonesia
Director of Sales, Ms. Elfa Yuliani Erlangga said the Conference Center now opens East Java to a international branded 5 star M.I.C.E experience. The demand for meetings in Kota Batu at the Convention Center has already been strong.. This new 5 star facility is what the market has been asking for and has the real potential to become the new prominent MICE destination for all of Java..
CEO; PT Sunrise International Persada, owners of Golden Tulip Holland Resort Batu; Mr. Aditya K. Njonoriswondo said: we are excited to partner with Golden Tulip and launch this new flagship property in beautiful Batu City. This European brand has been growing rapidly in indonesia in the past few years and its own heritage has significant historical connection to the region. Our company's investment is a testament to total belief in Tourism in East Java. We have bought in an internationally experienced team of hoteliers to train our young team and endeavor to be the shining star in batu city, Malang
Vice President; Development South East Asia for Louvre Hotel Group - Mr. Erick Herlangga said our strategic partnership with PT Sunrise International Persada confirms our Flagship in Indonesia. Our group has recently release new ‘Look & Feel Principles’ The Golden Tulip legacy has evolved “A Great First Impression, Every Impression”. Pt Sunrise International Persada owner of Golden Tulip Holland Resort Batu & Conference Center is the driving force behind the DNA of our new look, taking us forward on a new journey together.
About Louvre Hotels Group
Louvre Hotels Group and the Jin Jiang Louvre Asia platform form a major force in the global hotel industry, boasting a portfolio of 2,500 hotels in 52 countries. They feature a comprehensive 1- to 5-star hotel offer including the iconic Louvre Hotels Group brands: Première Classe, Kyriad, Campanile, Tulip Inn, Golden Tulip and Royal Tulip; the 5 brands of the Sarovar network in India, as well as 4 Chinese brands: Metropolo, Jin Jian Inn, Bestay and Goldmet Inn. Louvre Hotels Group is a subsidiary of Jin Jiang International Holdings Co., Ltd., one of the largest tourism and travel conglomerates in China.