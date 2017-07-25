Press Release

Golden Tulip Holland Resort is the new shining star in Batu, Malang Indonesia

Golden Tulip Holland Resort Batu & Conference Center source: Louvre Hotels Group

Golden Tulip Holland Resort Deluxe room source: Louvre Hotels Group

Golden Tulip Holland Resort Branche Restaurant source: Louvre Hotels Group

Surabaya, Indonesia – Louvre Hotels Group today announces it will operate the new Conference Center in Kota Batu, Malang alongside the largest Resort in Kota Batu, Malang. Golden Tulip Holland Resort Batu & Conference center will offer state-of-the-art audiovisual & telecommunications technology. Previously, major meetings have predominately been held in Surabaya. Today's announcement lets the industry know that Batu City, Malang is now a real option to cater for meetings & Events. The Conference Center is ideally situated adjacent to the new 5 Star, 260 rooms resort featuring 22 Sky Villas. Golden Tulip Holland Resort Batu is due to open in Quarter 1, 2017.

Director of Sales, Ms. Elfa Yuliani Erlangga said the Conference Center now opens East Java to a international branded 5 star M.I.C.E experience. The demand for meetings in Kota Batu at the Convention Center has already been strong.. This new 5 star facility is what the market has been asking for and has the real potential to become the new prominent MICE destination for all of Java..