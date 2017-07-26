One of the largest clubs in Queensland, Southport Sharks, has joined forces with leading Australian hotel and resort operator, Mantra Group, to launch a new hotel on the Gold Coast.

Featuring 120 rooms and 209 carparks, construction of the estimated $25-million Mantra at Sharks commenced this week, with an opening scheduled for early-2018.

After an extensive due diligence period, Southport Sharks recently engaged leading South East Queensland companies, McNab and GroupGSA.

"We are very excited to partner with Mantra, and engage market-leading construction and architectural firms in McNab and GroupGSA. The decision sends a strong message that we're serious about partnering with local business and investing locally. This project will benefit the economy of the Gold Coast, not only through the construction phase, but for years to come," said CEO of Southport Sharks, Mr Dean Bowtell.

Mantra Group Chief Executive Officer, Bob East said the Group is thrilled to partner with Southport Sharks - one of the Gold Coast's strongest and most recognisable businesses.

"Mantra at Sharks will provide a market-leading hotel offering, well positioned to become a premier corporate, meetings and leisure hotel, and its opening is well timed to coincide with strong market conditions in the lead up to and during the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games," Mr East said.

"The new hotel will complement our existing portfolio of 127 properties across Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia and Hawaii."

Mathew Kemp, Gold Coast Construction Manager for McNab stated "one of the appealing aspects of working with the Southport Sharks is that they are very focussed on the local community. We take the same ethos when constructing buildings, with our Gold Coast office currently prioritising local subcontractors and suppliers for the build so that the local community benefits from the construction of this important project".

GroupGSA's Queensland Design Leader, Mr Alex Hoffmann said they were delighted to be working together with Southport Sharks to design an authentic hotel experience where guests stay, are inspired and become an integral part of the club for the duration of their visit. "The design is inspired by the undulating site topography and the Southport Sharks identity, creating a striking entry statement for both club and hotel. The reception and foyer are conceived as a contemporary take on the Queensland verandah forming a shady cool connection between the new hotel and the existing club main entry" said Mr Hoffmann.

Southport Sharks will utilise the services of Australia's first, and oldest bank, Westpac, and have engaged one of Australia's leading providers of project management services, RPS to project manage the development of the hotel.

RPS Project Management General Manager, Ben Rayward said "RPS Project Management is privileged to be working with the Southport Sharks in the delivery of this landmark project. The high calibre project team includes leading firms Group GSA, Zone Planning Group, Napier & Blakeley, ADG, BRW Enterprises, Energy Air, McKenzie Group, Precise Power, and now with the recent engagement of McNab as the building contractor we are looking forward to moving into the construction phase of the project. Delivery of this project with the Sharks adds to our experience with other leading Gold Coast properties including Pacific Fair, Australia Fair, Jupiters Hotel and Casino, GOLDOC, John Flynn Hospital and the Gold Coast Airport."

The hotel provides a unique offering to the area, in addition to resolving the club's accommodation demands from existing markets, including weddings, business events, and the growing North Gold Coast region.

"We would like to thank our 50,000 members and 250 staff, who continue to contribute to our club and assist us in creating a diversified service offering. Upon completion of the hotel, Southport Sharks will become the complete entertainment and sporting destination," said Mr Bowtell.

The hotel forms a part of the Gold Coast Health and Knowledge Precinct which already boasts Gold Coast University Hospital, Griffith University, Gold Coast Private Hospital and of course the Commonwealth Games village.

"As a stakeholder of the Gold Coast Health and Knowledge Precinct, we anticipate many medical professionals, interstate business executives, and families visiting will make use of the hotel and general club facilities," said Mr Bowtell.

"We are confident in our capability to also tap into sports tourism, combining the hotel with our modern fitness facilities and conference capabilities." Mr Bowtell said.

