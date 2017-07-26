Marriott CEO discusses how Trump's win could affect the travel industry
“We had more than 75 million visitors from abroad to the US last year. That supported, we think, 2.5 million jobs. If you see all of that business disappear overnight that would be detrimental to our business, to our industry and to the economy as well,” he said.
To keep that from happening, Sorenson is willing to venture into political territory. “That’s the place where we will try to engage with the new Trump administration and make sure our voice is heard as an industry and for the economy.”
Last September, Marriott International (MAR) acquired Starwood Hotels, forming the largest hotel company in the world. Nearly four months later, Marriott says there’s still a lot of work to be done.
Sorenson told Yahoo Finance that the company’s first priority was to make sure the transition went smoothly for customers. “On the day we closed, we allowed SPG [Starwood Preferred Guest program] Members and Marriott Rewards members to link accounts, match status and transfer points from one program to the other,” he said. “That was very well received by customers.”
According to Sorenson, that was just the tip of the iceberg, with the company now aiming to make each program work even better. “I think we still have a lot of work to do to get to either one program or great alignment between the two programs as we go forward,” he said. (The Marriott Rewards and SPG loyalty programs have about 85 million members combined.)