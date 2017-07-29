Historic Hotels Worldwide® has added more than 44 historic hotels in 2016. Hotels approved for induction into the prestigious Historic Hotels Worldwide registry range from over 886 years old to 75 years old. The 44 iconic hotels represent more than 11 brands, chains, and collections and include historic hotels from 11 countries, including 19 historic hotels in Mexico. The oldest historic hotel inducted in 2016 is San Clemente Palace Kempinski, in Venice Italy, built in a former monastery including the sacristy of San Clemente Church, one of the oldest places of worship in Venice dating back to 1131.

Historic Hotels of Worldwide is an official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation (United States of America)for recognizing and celebrating the finest Historic Hotels around the globe. Historic Hotels Worldwide promotes heritage and cultural travel by featuring a prestigious collection of historic treasures including historic hotels and other historic lodging spanning more than 10 centuries across the globe. 25 of the historic hotels are adaptive reuse (AR) historic hotels that have involved converting some or all of a historic building to a hotel. Originally, these buildings were built for another purpose in their history. Many are operating in former castles, chateaus, palaces, academies, haciendas, villas, and monasteries.

Below is the complete list of Historic Hotels Worldwide hotels inducted in 2016:

San Clemente Palace Kempinski (1131) Venice, Italy ( AR)

(1131) AR) Hacienda Labor de Rivera (1560) Guadalajara, México ( AR)

(1560) AR) Hotel de Mendoza (1588) Guadalajara, Mexico ( AR)

(1588) AR) La Misión de Fray Diego (1596) Yucatán, México ( AR)

(1596) AR) Hacienda Temozon, A Luxury Collection Hotel (1655) Yucatán, México ( AR)

(1655) AR) Hotel Hacienda Mérida (18 th Century) Yucatán, México ( AR)

(18 Century) AR) Hacienda el Carmen Hotel & Spa (1722) Guadalajara, México ( AR)

(1722) AR) Hacienda La Magdalena (1735) Zapopan, México ( AR)

(1735) AR) Tivoli Palacio de Seteais (1783) Sintra, Portugal ( AR)

(1783) AR) Hacienda San José, A Luxury Collection Hotel (1800) Yucatán, México ( AR)

(1800) AR) Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten Kempinski Munich (1858) Munich, Germany

(1858) Kempinski Grand Hotel des Bains St. Moritz (1864) St. Moritz, Switzerland

(1864) Palais Hansen Kempinski Vienna (1873) Vienna, Austria (AR)

(1873) (AR) Hotel Villa Cipriani (1889) Asolo, Italy ( AR)

(1889) AR) Hotel Gran Casa Xalisco (1895) Guadalajara, México ( AR)

(1895) AR) Hacienda Santa Rosa, A Luxury Collection Hotel (1897) Yucatán, México ( AR)

(1897) AR) Kempinski Hotel Cathedral Square (1900) Vilnius, Lithuania

(1900) Hotel San Francisco Plaza (1905) Guadalajara, México ( AR)

(1905) AR) Hotel Moskva (1906) Belgrade, Serbia

(1906) Kempinski Palace Portoroz (1908) Isteria, Portoroz, Slovenia

(1908) Hacienda Lomajim (1920s) Guadalajara, México ( AR)

(1920s) AR) Hotel Morales (1930) Guadalajara, Mexico

(1930) Villa Ganz Boutique Hotel (1930) Guadalajara, México ( AR)

(1930) AR) NH Collection Guadalajara Centro Historico (1948) Guadalajara, Mexico ( AR)

(1948) AR) Casa Madonna La Providence (1949) Guadalajara, Mexico ( AR)

(1949) AR) Hotel San Pietro (1955) Tlaquepaque, México (AR)

From the United States, the following Historic Hotels of America® hotels have also been inducted in 2016 into Historic Hotels Worldwide:

AKA Times Square (1893) New York, New York

(1893) Ames Boston Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton (1899) Boston, Massachusetts ( AR)

(1899) AR) White Stallion Ranch (1900) Tucson, Arizona

(1900) The Redbury New York (1903) New York, New York

(1903) XV Beacon (1903) Boston, Massachusetts

(1903) AKA Wall Street (1907) New York, New York ( AR)

(1907) AR) AKA Rittenhouse Square (1912) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (AR)

(1912) (AR) Claremont Club & Spa, A Fairmont Hotel (1915) Berkeley, California

(1915) Marriott Syracuse Downtown (1924) Syracuse, New York

(1924) The Scarlet Huntington (1924) San Francisco, California

(1924) dusitD2 hotel constance pasadena (1926) Pasadena, California

(1926) La Valencia Hotel (1926) La Jolla, California

(1926) The Hollywood Roosevelt (1927) Los Angeles, California

(1927) NOPSI New Orleans, a Salamander Hotel (1927) New Orleans, Louisiana ( AR)

(1927) AR) The Renwick Hotel New York City, Curio Collection by Hilton (1928) New York, New York ( AR)

(1928) AR) AKA Sutton Place (1929) New York, New York

(1929) Hotel Phillips Kansas City, Curio Collection by Hilton (1931) Kansas City, Missouri

(1931) The Raleigh Miami Beach (1940) Miami Beach, Florida

"Imagine discovering, experiencing and exploring a hotel in a former castle, chateau, palace, academy, hacienda, luxury villa, or monastery," said Lawrence Horwitz, Executive Director, Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide. "These 44 historic hotels represent some of the finest historic hotels globally and demonstrate the tremendous stewardship by their owners, leadership, and employees in preserving these wonderful historic treasures. Many are tremendous architectural and heritage landmarks. Each is ideal for a romantic special occasion. Every day is Valentine's Day at these iconic historic hotels."

Do you know of a hotel that represents the essence of Historic Hotels Worldwide and would be a great addition to this iconic collection?