44 Iconic Hotels Inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2016
San Clemente Palace Kempinski Venice
Hacienda San Jose, a Luxury Collection Resortsource: Historic Hotels Worldwide
Below is the complete list of Historic Hotels Worldwide hotels inducted in 2016:
- San Clemente Palace Kempinski (1131) Venice, Italy (AR)
- Hacienda Labor de Rivera (1560) Guadalajara, México (AR)
- Hotel de Mendoza (1588) Guadalajara, Mexico (AR)
- La Misión de Fray Diego (1596) Yucatán, México (AR)
- Hacienda Temozon, A Luxury Collection Hotel (1655) Yucatán, México (AR)
- Hotel Hacienda Mérida (18th Century) Yucatán, México (AR)
- Hacienda el Carmen Hotel & Spa (1722) Guadalajara, México (AR)
- Hacienda La Magdalena (1735) Zapopan, México (AR)
- Tivoli Palacio de Seteais (1783) Sintra, Portugal (AR)
- Hacienda San José, A Luxury Collection Hotel (1800) Yucatán, México (AR)
- Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten Kempinski Munich (1858) Munich, Germany
- Kempinski Grand Hotel des Bains St. Moritz (1864) St. Moritz, Switzerland
- Palais Hansen Kempinski Vienna (1873) Vienna, Austria (AR)
- Hotel Villa Cipriani (1889) Asolo, Italy (AR)
- Hotel Gran Casa Xalisco (1895) Guadalajara, México (AR)
- Hacienda Santa Rosa, A Luxury Collection Hotel (1897) Yucatán, México (AR)
- Kempinski Hotel Cathedral Square (1900) Vilnius, Lithuania
- Hotel San Francisco Plaza (1905) Guadalajara, México (AR)
- Hotel Moskva (1906) Belgrade, Serbia
- Kempinski Palace Portoroz (1908) Isteria, Portoroz, Slovenia
- Hacienda Lomajim (1920s) Guadalajara, México (AR)
- Hotel Morales (1930) Guadalajara, Mexico
- Villa Ganz Boutique Hotel (1930) Guadalajara, México (AR)
- NH Collection Guadalajara Centro Historico (1948) Guadalajara, Mexico (AR)
- Casa Madonna La Providence (1949) Guadalajara, Mexico (AR)
- Hotel San Pietro (1955) Tlaquepaque, México (AR)
From the United States, the following Historic Hotels of America® hotels have also been inducted in 2016 into Historic Hotels Worldwide:
- AKA Times Square (1893) New York, New York
- Ames Boston Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton (1899) Boston, Massachusetts (AR)
- White Stallion Ranch (1900) Tucson, Arizona
- The Redbury New York (1903) New York, New York
- XV Beacon (1903) Boston, Massachusetts
- AKA Wall Street (1907) New York, New York (AR)
- AKA Rittenhouse Square (1912) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (AR)
- Claremont Club & Spa, A Fairmont Hotel (1915) Berkeley, California
- Marriott Syracuse Downtown (1924) Syracuse, New York
- The Scarlet Huntington (1924) San Francisco, California
- dusitD2 hotel constance pasadena (1926) Pasadena, California
- La Valencia Hotel (1926) La Jolla, California
- The Hollywood Roosevelt (1927) Los Angeles, California
- NOPSI New Orleans, a Salamander Hotel (1927) New Orleans, Louisiana (AR)
- The Renwick Hotel New York City, Curio Collection by Hilton (1928) New York, New York (AR)
- AKA Sutton Place (1929) New York, New York
- Hotel Phillips Kansas City, Curio Collection by Hilton (1931) Kansas City, Missouri
- The Raleigh Miami Beach (1940) Miami Beach, Florida
"Imagine discovering, experiencing and exploring a hotel in a former castle, chateau, palace, academy, hacienda, luxury villa, or monastery," said Lawrence Horwitz, Executive Director, Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide. "These 44 historic hotels represent some of the finest historic hotels globally and demonstrate the tremendous stewardship by their owners, leadership, and employees in preserving these wonderful historic treasures. Many are tremendous architectural and heritage landmarks. Each is ideal for a romantic special occasion. Every day is Valentine's Day at these iconic historic hotels."
Do you know of a hotel that represents the essence of Historic Hotels Worldwide and would be a great addition to this iconic collection? Submit your nomination form here. For getaways around the world, travelers may search and book hotels by destination, experiences, and special offers on HistoricHotelsWorldwide.com.
historic hotels, castles, chateaus, palaces, academies, haciendas, villas, monasteries, and other historic lodging spanning more than ten centuries. Historic Hotels Worldwide recognizes authentic cultural treasures that demonstrate exemplary historic preservation and their inspired architecture, cultural traditions, and authentic cuisine. Historic Hotels Worldwide along with Historic Hotels of America are official programs of the National Trust for Historic Preservation (United States of America). HistoricHotelsWorldwide.com allows travelers to book their next getaway from more than 3,000 historic and cultural experiences, and view special offers at participating historic hotels from 30 countries. To be nominated and selected to be featured on this supplemental marketing program website, historical lodging properties must be at least 75 years old; utilize historic accommodations; serve as the former home or be located on the grounds of the former home of famous persons or significant location for an event in history; be located in or within walking distance to a historic district, historically significant landmark, place of historic event, or a historic city center; be recognized by a local preservation organization or national trust; and display historic memorabilia, artwork, photography, and other examples of its historic significance. To be selected in the United States for inclusion in Historic Hotels Worldwide, a hotel must meet the above criteria plus be a member of Historic Hotels of America. For more information, please visit HistoricHotelsWorldwide.com. Click here to see a video on how to leverage your historic hotel.