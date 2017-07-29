Canopy by Hilton Says Hello to San Antonio
195-room Hotel to be Constructed Along the Famed Riverwalk Entertainment District
Canopy by Hilton, which launched in 2014, targets vibrant, culturally rich neighborhoods in select cities across the nation.
"Canopy is about helping guests get to know the vibrant neighborhoods where they're staying," said David Merritt, president of Merritt Development Group. "The location in San Antonio is in the heart of downtown San Antonio with numerous area restaurants, bars and entertainment venues."
The property, located along the world famous River Walk at the northwest corner of North St. Mary's and Commerce streets, is scheduled to break ground in January 2017, and open in the Fall of 2018. The hotel will integrate the Civil War-era Alamo Fish Market building into its 22-story design.
"It was important for us to include the Alamo Fish Market building into the design of the hotel," said Chris Hill of Crockett Urban Ventures. "Incorporating the building into the hotel is not only an integral element of the authenticity of the Canopy brand, but also maintains an important historic element to the corridor. I'm excited to breathe some additional life into the area with this project."
Canopy by Hilton San Antonio River Walk will feature more than 3,000 square feet of meeting space, 195 rooms and a restaurant with an outdoor terrace overlooking the River Walk.
"We want this hotel to be part of the fabric of the community," said Anderson. "We're being meticulous in making sure everything from the menu to the décor is flawlessly integrated into San Antonio."
"Canopy by Hilton redefines the lifestyle segment and brings guests closer to the neighborhoods in which they travel," said Gary Steffen, global head, Canopy by Hilton. "The River Walk neighborhood in San Antonio perfectly aligns with the ethos of Canopy by Hilton. We are excited to partner with Crockett Urban Ventures and Merritt Development to bring Canopy to the city of San Antonio."
