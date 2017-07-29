Red Roof® Rewards Consumers as it Celebrates Dynamic Growth with 500th Inn and 50th PLUS+® Location
A testament to demand for the brand and its unique Upscale Economy® offerings
The 500th Red Roof Inn & Suites Biloxi is owned by Pete Patel, a well-known hotelier in the area and is located just a short drive from Keesler Air Force Base, Gulf Coast Convention Center, Beau Rivage, The Grand Theater, Premier Outlets and Hard Rock Casino. It is a pet friendly, family friendly hotel, conveniently located off I-10. Several restaurants are within walking distance and all rooms are non-smoking, have large flat screen TVs, microwaves and refrigerators, work desks, hairdryers, and in-room coffee makers. The hotel features free WiFi, continental breakfast, and coin laundry. Complimentary coffeehouse-style coffee and tea are offered in the lobby and one well-behaved pet per room is welcome with no additional cost.
The 50th Red Roof PLUS+ property in Irondale, Alabama is giving travelers something they've never experienced before at this price point: Fast and free verified WiFi, flat-screen TVs, rainfall showerheads, big fluffy pillows, wood-like floors, and multiple electrical outlets for all their devices. Red Roof PLUS+ Birmingham East in Irondale is only five miles from Birmingham International Airport (BHM), the Southern Museum of Flight and Barber Motorsports Park. Irondale is nestled in the heart of Alabama on the eastern edge of Jefferson County in a valley with the Red Mountains to the north and Cahaba or Shades Mountains to the south.
"To hit this achievement and robust development, says a lot about who we are and the quality of the product we offer to travelers across the country," says Phil Hugh, Chief Development Officer, Red Roof. "Red Roof has become the economy choice for consumers who want clean, safe rooms, and renovated properties with all the comforts of home. In addition, name recognition, a stellar reputation, dedicated staff and an unwavering value proposition have propelled us to this point with continued profitable growth expected."
To celebrate, Red Roof, through its 500th Property Promotion is rewarding travelers with 500 RediCard bonus points. Guests who sign up for Red Roof's loyalty program, RediCard and register for the promotion will earn 500 bonus points on their first stay at any Red Roof location from January 15, to February 28, 2017. The Red Roof loyalty program, RediCard, is the richest in the industry, rewarding members with free nights with only 6,000 points and many other exclusive offers and services.
Members must register to be eligible. Stay must include one paid night from January 15, to February 28, 2017. One bonus per member. 500 bonus points will be added to the members account after completion of their paid stay. For more information and to book, please call 800.RED.ROOF (800.733.7663) or visit www.redroof.com/reservations/500th_property_promotion/.
