Tyrolean Tourism Generates 6.4 Billion Euros

tourism-review.com

Tyrolean tourism provides about 80,000 jobs and accounts for almost a quarter of GDP reaching 6.4 billion euros. With around 340,000 beds, about 46 million overnight stays a year, and more than 53,000 directly employed persons, tourism is an exceptionally important economic activity for Tyrol, according to a study commissioned by the Province of Tyrol in cooperation with the German Association for Applied Economic Research.