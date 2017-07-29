ALPHARETTA, GA. – Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that The Mark Hotel in New York City has selected InfoGenesis® POS and InfoGenesis® Flex to streamline food and beverage operations at the 150-room luxury property. The agreement continues the expansion of the company's leadership position in the upscale hotel and resort market.

The Mark is a five-star property that features luxury hotel accommodations and residences as well as a fitness center, full-service salon, meeting rooms and several dining options. The hotel's executive team wanted both fixed and mobile point-of-sale solutions that would optimize efficiency and enhance guest service. The Agilysys InfoGenesis systems were an ideal fit, with state-of-the-art features and functionality that will enable the property to offer a quality experience in a variety of settings.

"With InfoGenesis, we have the best of both worlds ─ a combination of fixed and mobile point-of-sale solutions that deliver comprehensive functionality and maximum flexibility," said Imran Raja, director of information technology at The Mark. "InfoGenesis combines an accessible user interface with powerful reporting and configuration tools, and the system is easy to learn and easy to integrate with other solutions. We're excited about the opportunities it will give us to improve productivity, strengthen our F&B operation and enhance our market position as a premier New York City destination property."

InfoGenesis POS is a comprehensive point-of-sale system that combines easy-to-use terminal and tablet touchscreen applications with industry-leading offline capabilities. Designed for a broad range of operations, it features real-time reporting, support for flexible menu types, and multi-language capabilities that drive service flexibility and increase operational efficiency. The system easily manages any combination of food, beverage and retail services, and integrates with other Agilysys applications and a wide variety of third-party offerings.

InfoGenesis Flex is Agilysys' mobile POS solution that offers full point-of-sale functionality delivered on a convenient tablet device. InfoGenesis Flex provides signature capture, adaptable kitchen and receipt printing for large service areas, and a feature-rich mobile experience for foodservice operations. The solution is designed to keep revenue flowing in the most demanding high-volume environments, and its powerful offline capabilities ensure uninterrupted performance, even where Wi-Fi connectivity is inconsistent. Both InfoGenesis POS and InfoGenesis Flex are available as on-premise or Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions.

"A reliable and feature-rich point-of-sale system is critical to creating and maintaining guest confidence, and InfoGenesis is one of the most powerful and dependable solutions on the market," said Jim Walker, senior vice president of global revenue at Agilysys. "Its flexibility and functionality will keep transactions flowing, ensure seamless integration with back-office technologies and give The Mark Hotel an edge against the competition. It will also enable the property to create lasting connections with guests that encourage loyalty and drive repeat business."

The Mark Hotel, located in one of Manhattan's most exclusive neighborhoods, is steps away from Central Park and within walking distance of New York City's finest shopping, restaurants, galleries and museums. The five-star property features 150 rooms and suites, 10 residences, a 1,400-square-foot fitness center, full-service salon, 24-hour business center, and the hotel's signature dining establishment, The Mark Restaurant by Jean-Georges. The Mark is a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, a collection of globally recognized independent hotels.

