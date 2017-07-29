External Article

Russian Tourists Boost Spanish Tourism Again

tourism-review.com

Nearly a million Russian tourists visited Spain between January and November 2016, 1.8% more than in the previous year, a figure that is rebounding from the lows, although it is still far from the 1.5 million arrivals in 2013.

According to Alla Manilova, from Russia’s Deputy Minister of Culture, in the first eleven months of the year 953,000 Russian tourists visited Spain. This figure is in contrast to the 40% decline since 2014 and coincides with the instability of the Russian rouble at the time and "the worsening of political relations between Russia and Europe," he explained.