The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International's Washington, D.C., chapter will host an interactive educational event, "Building the Sales Pipeline in 2017," next month to teach hoteliers how to jump-start their sales efforts and increase top-line revenue and profits.

Business coach and trainer Bob Anderson, president of Star Performance, will present a step-by-step process for developing more and better business. Attendees will discover how to convert knowledge into immediate action that creates measurable results. Each attendee will be offered the opportunity to participate in a future, hour-long online session to discuss their prospecting results and ask questions.

Topics to be covered include "Understanding what works and what doesn't work in today's sales arena; The three legs of selling and which one is most often missed; Common prospecting miscues and how to solve them; The fear of prospecting; Developing voice messages that are different from the competition; Writing emails that are opened, read and acted on;" and "Tracking and measuring personal activities to book more business."

The Feb. 23 event will be held at the Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel, 2800 S. Potomac Ave., Arlington, Virginia. Registration opens at 4 p.m., and the program begins at 4:30 p.m., followed by a networking reception from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The cost is $50 for HSMAI members and $65 for nonmembers. Students should call 571-442-8489 for special pricing. To register, click here.

Anderson will share ways for attendees to "close the business they want to have, not just the business they can have," said Ellen Wilson, HSMAI Washington DC Chapter managing director. "They also will learn how to build a unique prospecting system and how to think differently with the goal of increasing their business."

Anderson has served as a hospitality industry business coach, results-driven trainer and business development consultant for more than 25 years. He presents a unique approach to sales and sales prospecting through his three systems, Building the Sales Pipeline, Building the Culture of Service and Point of Contact Reservations Selling.

A featured speaker whose entertaining and upbeat presentation style has earned him rave reviews from many hospitality organizations, Anderson was named one of HSMAI's Top 25 Extraordinary Minds in Hospitality Sales, Marketing and Revenue Optimization in 2015.

About HSMAI Washington DC Chapter

HSMAI Washington DC Chapter is an affiliate of the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International, an individual membership organization based in McLean, Virginia, composed of more than 7,000 members worldwide, with 40 chapters in the Americas Region. HSMAI is committed to growing business for hotels and their partners and is the industry's leading advocate for intelligent, sustainable hotel revenue growth. The association provides hotel professionals and their partners with tools, insights and expertise to fuel sales, inspire marketing and optimize revenue through programs including the Adrian Awards and Revenue Optimization Conference. Click here to join HSMAI. For more information, go to www.hsmaidc.org.

