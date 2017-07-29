La Quinta Holdings To Separate Into Two Stand-Alone Publicly Traded Companies
La Quinta Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LQ) today announced that the Company is pursuing the separation of its businesses into two stand-alone publicly traded companies, which could involve spinning off our owned real estate assets as a separate company.
There is no assurance that the separation of the Company's business will occur. The Company will disclose further developments during the process once it has decided on any specific transaction or has otherwise determined that further disclosure is required or appropriate.
J.P. Morgan is acting as financial advisor to the Company and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is serving as legal advisor to the Company.
