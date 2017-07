Press Release

Anantara announces development of new resort in Zanzibar

Bangkok – Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas, a leading operator and developer of luxury hotels, resorts and spas, has announced the development of Anantara Zanzibar Resort, expected to open in 2020 as part of the Zanzibar Amber Resort mixed-use lifestyle community.

Occupying in excess of 1,000 hectares of prime Indian Ocean coastline in the north east of Zanzibar, Zanzibar Amber Resort is an integrated project which is currently under development blending contemporary lifestyle aspirations with premium hospitality and world-class facilities.

The master planning and infrastructure works for Anantara Zanzibar Resort have already commenced. The luxury waterfront resort is to feature 100 guest rooms, alongside 50 one- and two-bedroom pool villas. Leisure facilities will include a luxury spa and wellness centre, a gym, a kid's club and a teen's club, in addition to three restaurants and bars. There are also plans to introduce marine life and coral to restore and re-create a reef ecosystem.

Anantara Zanzibar Resort guests will have access to Zanzibar Amber Resort, a mixed-use project which will offer a retail souk, a tropical aqua park, a marina, an equestrian centre and international polo club, along with further hotels. In addition, Zanzibar Amber Resort will also feature East Africa's first signature golf course, which is confirmed to be designed by Ernie Els. The owning company, Pennyroyal (Gibraltar) Limited, is working in close collaboration with local stakeholders, including the government and the Ministry of Environment, to master plan a self-sufficient and sustainably designed community with energy plants, agriculture, aquaculture and potentially an airfield in the later stages of the project.

Dillip Rajakarier, CEO of Minor Hotels, parent company of Anantara, comments, "Anantara Zanzibar Resort will be the first property in the region to showcase Anantara's authentic luxury and personalised hospitality. Whilst offering a unique addition to Anantara's portfolio, the resort's discerning guests will benefit greatly from the project's integrated lifestyle facilities. We believe Tanzania has enormous growth potential in the tourism and lifestyle sector, and we look forward to working with Pennyroyal Gibraltar to maximise the resort's potential. The development of Anantara Zanzibar Resort marks a key strategic move that provides synergy and diversifies Minor Hotels' well-established presence in East Africa, complementing the Elewana Collection of luxury safari camps, lodges and beach resorts in Tanzania and Kenya."

"We are delighted to have Anantara as a founder hotel partner of Zanzibar Amber Resort, their distinctive lifestyle brand profile and commitment to creating outstanding luxury hospitality product being of significant appeal to us. We anticipate that this strategic partnership will bring Zanzibar Amber Resort to the attention of a modern, cosmopolitan, thoughtful traveller that represents exactly the kind of market demographic to which we aspire, and look forward to a successful and enduring partnership between Pennyroyal Gibraltar and Minor Hotels," commented Brian Thomson, Principal, Pennyroyal Gibraltar.