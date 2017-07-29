G6 Hospitality, known for its iconic economy lodging brands, Motel 6, and Studio 6 in the U.S., Canada and Hotel 6, Estudio 6 in Latin America, announced today it is continuing its global portfolio expansion by signing an area development agreement with Auromatrix Holdings Pvt. Ltd (Auromatrix). This new partnership will introduce Motel 6, Studio 6 and Hotel 6 brands to India, marking G6 Hospitality's first foray into this market.

Auromatrix is a commercial hotel developer, hotel/resort owner and management operator. The development agreement between the companies comprises a total of 40 properties under the Motel 6, Studio 6 and Hotel 6 brands by the end of 2022.

"Our mission is to build on the iconic heritage of our brands to become the universally recognized leader in economy lodging, and expanding our portfolio to such an important market like India marks a significant milestone for G6 Hospitality," said Jim Amorosia, President and CEO of G6 Hospitality. "Motel 6, Studio 6 and Hotel 6 operations in India are designed to suit the specific needs of travelers in the area. Combined with the expertise of our partners at Auromatrix, we are uniquely positioned to successfully launch a compelling new lodging option to both leisure and business travelers."

The new properties will showcase elements of the "Phoenix" room design featured at Motel 6 and Studio 6 properties in the U.S. and Canada. Unique room features planned for the properties may include wood-effect flooring, platform beds and flat screen TVs, offering areas that are highly functional, space-efficient and with a modern décor that provides extra comfort for budget-conscious travelers. Motel 6, Studio 6 and Hotel 6 rooms will also offer unique amenities to respond to the needs of the diverse market.

Founded in 1990, Auromatrix Holdings Pvt. Ltd is an acclaimed hotel and resort design, development and management company. Led by strong work ethics, commitment to quality and expert human resource, the company evolved into one of the market leaders in the past 25 years. "We are very excited about our new alliance with G6 Hospitality, and the opportunities it will create for the growth, economy and future of the Indian subcontinent", said Kumar Sitaraman, CEO of Auromatrix. "We look forward to working closely with the G6 team, who have created a wonderful array of brands in the niche segments and have been topping the growth charts in the last few years, which we hope to replicate in India."

Since its acquisition by Blackstone in 2012, G6 Hospitality has been undergoing a complete technology overhaul of its platforms, processes and systems to support its network of more than 1,350 corporate-owned and franchisee properties. With its expansive network, ambitious renovation efforts, and the longstanding appeal of its iconic brands, G6 Hospitality is the leader of the economy lodging segment in the U.S. and soon to be in India and Latin American markets.

About Auromatrix Holdings

Auromatrix Holdings is a hospitality leader in India providing design, development and management services for hotels and resorts, besides owning and operating several of them. Headquartered in Chennai, has a pan India presence with Regional sales offices and its hotels/resorts. More information can be found in www.auromatrix.com