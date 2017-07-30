Zephyr – the MBD Steigenberger Hotel and Apartments in Bengaluru to open in the year 2020

Deutsche Hospitality is adding a further country to its hospitality portfolio. As announced in June 2016, the German company is approaching the Indian hotel market together with its Indian Joint Venture partner MBD Group. From the year 2020 on, guests will be able to relax in Bengaluru at the Zephyr – MBD Steigenberger Hotel and Apartments. Bengaluru is the third most populous city in India and is also called the "Silicon Valley of India" because of the growing importance of its IT industry.

Aimed at redefining luxury at Bengaluru, Zephyr is the pioneering mixed-use development entailing Luxury Hotel and Luxury Serviced Apartments by MBD Steigenberger. Located in the business suburb of Whitefield, The Zephyr – MBD Steigenberger Hotel and Apartments will encompass a five-star property with 178 rooms and suites and 123 Luxury Serviced Apartments. Specialty restaurants in hotel would include all day dining Chinese, Indian, Italian, tea-lounge, club lounge, private/exclusive club and lounge bar. 24,000 square feet of convention space and 12,500 square feet of spa area will be pure indulgence zone for the senses – a luxurious spa amidst a paradise of water bodies and palms offering treatments by world class therapists. The sprawling spa will offer a salon, pool and outdoor sports facilities like tennis court and a jogging track.

Interpreting luxury in the true sense of the word, Zephyr is designed by the world–famous architects Steelman Partners who specialise in the planning, building design, interior design and consultancy of high-end hospitality, resorts, leisure and entertainment projects. It's Interiors are by Studio Papiri International, renowned for their unique, one of a kind design. Studio Papiri owes its success not only to its artistic and technical preparation, but also to the deep knowledge of the highest level lifestyle of super-luxury hotels.

MBD Group, India's largest education and leading hospitality company and Deutsche Hospitality, the largest German chain of hotels and resorts, have announced a joint venture in the year 2016. There are plans to manage and franchise hotels under the brand "MBD Steigenberger" on the Indian Territory. For the next 15 years, the plan is to open 20 hotels.

Contact

Christopher Holschier

Director Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 69 66564-422

Send Email