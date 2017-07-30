Best Western Plus Austin Central To Open In Austin, Texas
For business travelers, the hotel offers a business center with complimentary printing and copy services. Free Wi-Fi internet access in all public areas.
"We are thrilled to be a part of the Best Western Plus brand, as it is well known and respected for its high standards and commitment to quality customer service," said Jonathan Reiss, manager, Best Western Plus Austin Central. "This property is an exceptional lodging option for our guests, and a tremendous asset to our community as whole."
Best Western Austin Central Is conveniently located off I-35 just 10 minutes from downtown, the University of Texas, Dell Medical Center and the University of Texas Arena. This property provides easy access to vibrant city life and rejuvenating comfort. Guests can enjoy a variety of outdoor activities at Lady Bird Lake includes bike and hiking trails along kayaking. At Barton Springs Pool guest can enjoy swimming in the pool measuring three acres in size and is feed from underground springs.
Rates start at $109.00 per night. Travelers can contact the property directly for special packages.
Best Western Rewards is one of the industry's most generous rewards programs and one of few that is truly international. With 4,200 locations in more than 100 countries, Best Western makes it easy for members to earn points redeemable for global free room nights with no blackout dates, dining, shopping and entertainment gift cards, gas cards, airline miles and more. Now more than ever, Best Western Rewards is helping our leisure and business customers travel "smart." Learn more about the program at bestwesternrewards.com.
Reservations at the Best Western Plus Austin Central may be booked by calling the hotel directly at (512) 454-1144 or by calling Best Western Hotels & Resort's 24-hour, toll-free reservations number (800) WESTERN. Reservations are also available from Best Western's website at bestwestern.com/ or plusaustincentral.com/.
Contact
Sioux Jeffrey
Corporate Communications - Best Western® Hotels & Resorts
Phone: 602-957-5749
Send Email
