RMS Designs ‘Upgrader’ Feature to Fill Premium Rooms and Capture Potentially Lost Revenues
RMS Upgrader prompts staff to fill more expensive room options first before offering lower-price or accommodations to boost revenues and enhance the guest experience
"Our customers were looking for a way to increase revenues, so they asked if we would add a feature that will prompt staff to offer upgrades to guests upon arrival, and also prompt guests prior to check in to take advantage of last-minute opportunities," said Todd Sabo, RMS North America president and general manager. "The RMS Upgrader is designed to turn any staff member into a sales champion. For example, on the day of arrival, front desk staff may be prompted to offer a suite upgrade at 50% off rather than allowing it to remain vacant. This feature will fill premium rooms first at a price-break incentive rather than giving the rooms away for free, based on pre-defined criteria. It's a simple way to solve an age-old industry problem."
Soon this module will have the capability to send a guest either an email or SMS/Text on the day of arrival providing them with the option to auto upgrade prior to check-in.
For details on RMS – The Hospitality Cloud, visit www.rmsnorthamerica.com.
About RMS Hospitality Cloud
RMS has created and supported business information systems for the commercial accommodation industry since 1985. Since then the company has gained over 5,000 clients in 25 countries. Always at the forefront of technology, RMS was one of the first hospitality software companies to embrace cloud based computing and still one of the few to boast a full featured, web based property management system. Most recently RMS has released The Hospitality Cloud, allowing customers to choose the elements they need to run their property including property management, online bookings, channel management, business intelligence, yield management and more.