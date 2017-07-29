SAN DIEGO, CALIF. -- In a price sensitive market where much of the buying takes place online, it's not unusual for a hotel to sell its cheaper room types first, then struggle to fill the more expensive options. A new Upgrader feature from RMS Hospitality Solutions is helping hoteliers overcome this problem by prompting staff to offer last minute upgrades to guests upon arrival.

Residing within RMS – The Hospitality Cloud (an above-property platform comprised of web-based modules for PMS, POS, channel management, booking engine, guest marketing, business intelligence and more), the RMS Upgrader will fill rooms that typically remain empty and free-up less expensive rooms or rooms that are easier to sell online in order to maximize occupancy and revenues.

"Our customers were looking for a way to increase revenues, so they asked if we would add a feature that will prompt staff to offer upgrades to guests upon arrival, and also prompt guests prior to check in to take advantage of last-minute opportunities," said Todd Sabo, RMS North America president and general manager. "The RMS Upgrader is designed to turn any staff member into a sales champion. For example, on the day of arrival, front desk staff may be prompted to offer a suite upgrade at 50% off rather than allowing it to remain vacant. This feature will fill premium rooms first at a price-break incentive rather than giving the rooms away for free, based on pre-defined criteria. It's a simple way to solve an age-old industry problem."

Soon this module will have the capability to send a guest either an email or SMS/Text on the day of arrival providing them with the option to auto upgrade prior to check-in.

For details on RMS – The Hospitality Cloud, visit www.rmsnorthamerica.com.

