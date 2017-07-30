Jericho, NY, and Philadelphia -- Kube Systems today named Almo Professional A/V, North America's largest audio visual distributor, master distributor for all Kube Systems' charging solutions in the United States, with expanded distribution into the Caribbean and Latin America.

As a result of this partnership, hotels can now purchase Kube products directly through their preferred hospitality reseller. At the same time, Almo reseller partners can expand their business with new and existing hospitality clients to enhance the guest experience and drive satisfaction rates with Kube charging solutions, including the Kube Audio Clock for guestrooms and the Kube 5 Portable for common areas.

"With Kube Systems now as an Almo brand, we will be able to get our in-demand charging solutions to hotels more quickly across the globe," said Dave Weinstein, Kube Systems Vice President. "Almo is elevating the hospitality guest experience by expanding its reach beyond standard AV products to include all guest-facing technologies like our mobile-device charging solutions. We are thrilled to be an Almo partner and anticipate distribution of our products to skyrocket in the coming years."

"Mobile charging solutions for guestrooms and public areas are critical in today's mobile landscape as these devices have become second nature to vacationers and road warriors alike," said Stephen McKay, vice president, specialty markets, Almo Professional A/V. "Then take into consideration how Millennials are using mobile devices today for guest check-in, live entertainment and more. The reality of having guests with drained batteries, forgotten or misplaced charging cables and/or adapters requires hoteliers to provide charging solutions as an integral part of their guest satisfaction strategy.

"Hoteliers can add to the overall guest experience, drive loyalty and positively impact online reviews by providing the ultimate in clock radio/charging solutions from Kube Systems," McKay added. "They can procure them through their preferred hospitality reseller or hospitality TV solutions provider as a result of the new Almo/Kube distribution relationship. Resellers can also leverage Almo's extensive capabilities in staging and logistics without the hassle of having to manage inventory or deal with third-party freight companies."

As a third-generation, family-owned distributor recently celebrating 70 years in business, Almo has grown to more than $1 billion in revenue and is the largest professional audio visual, consumer electronics and specialty appliance distributor in the U.S. with a global presence in the Caribbean and Latin America. Almo's winning strategy is deeply-founded with people as its key differentiator by creating meaningful partnerships that bring as much value to its manufacturers as to its reseller and integrator partners to help drive expanded opportunities and create mutual growth.

Contact

Barbara Worcester

PR Pro Consulting

Send Email