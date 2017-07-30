Kube Systems Names Almo Professional A/V Master Distributor for U.S., Latin America and Caribbean
Hotels can now purchase the Kube Audio Clock and Kube 5 Portable through their preferred hospitality reseller as a result of the new Almo/Kube distribution relationship
"With Kube Systems now as an Almo brand, we will be able to get our in-demand charging solutions to hotels more quickly across the globe," said Dave Weinstein, Kube Systems Vice President. "Almo is elevating the hospitality guest experience by expanding its reach beyond standard AV products to include all guest-facing technologies like our mobile-device charging solutions. We are thrilled to be an Almo partner and anticipate distribution of our products to skyrocket in the coming years."
"Mobile charging solutions for guestrooms and public areas are critical in today's mobile landscape as these devices have become second nature to vacationers and road warriors alike," said Stephen McKay, vice president, specialty markets, Almo Professional A/V. "Then take into consideration how Millennials are using mobile devices today for guest check-in, live entertainment and more. The reality of having guests with drained batteries, forgotten or misplaced charging cables and/or adapters requires hoteliers to provide charging solutions as an integral part of their guest satisfaction strategy.
"Hoteliers can add to the overall guest experience, drive loyalty and positively impact online reviews by providing the ultimate in clock radio/charging solutions from Kube Systems," McKay added. "They can procure them through their preferred hospitality reseller or hospitality TV solutions provider as a result of the new Almo/Kube distribution relationship. Resellers can also leverage Almo's extensive capabilities in staging and logistics without the hassle of having to manage inventory or deal with third-party freight companies."
As a third-generation, family-owned distributor recently celebrating 70 years in business, Almo has grown to more than $1 billion in revenue and is the largest professional audio visual, consumer electronics and specialty appliance distributor in the U.S. with a global presence in the Caribbean and Latin America. Almo's winning strategy is deeply-founded with people as its key differentiator by creating meaningful partnerships that bring as much value to its manufacturers as to its reseller and integrator partners to help drive expanded opportunities and create mutual growth.
About Kube Systems
Kube Systems (www.kubesystems.com) was born from more than 50 years of experience by renowned hospitality brand Ramler International. Kube Systems designs, manufactures and markets unique technology solutions focused on the hospitality industry. Its solutions blend innovation with intuitive technology to enhance the guest experience. The Kube Systems suite of products combine the convenience of multi-device charging with portability, streaming audio playback and time keeping. Visit Kube Systems at CES January 6 to 9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in SL-4.