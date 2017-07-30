NAVIS, the #1 reservation sales and marketing technology provider for the hospitality industry, has revamped its data exchange platform, NAVIS Data Exchange (NDE) to make existing integrations with dozens of property management systems (PMS) faster and more secure.

NAVIS' performance management platform, Narrowcast and Reach in particular, already take advantage of certified integrations with most PMS systems. Although the new NDE required retooling these integrations, Amber Mayer, vice president of product solutions, says the majority are already completed or currently underway.

"About two dozen integrations are already using the new exchange, and we're adding more at a rapid pace," she said. "Users should notice nearly real-time reporting performance and improved security."

Logging and improved monitoring are additional benefits of the new NDE, simplifying the troubleshooting process.

"When it comes to technology, seconds count. Our new NDE helps clients access critical guest intelligence more quickly, which translates to better service. In turn, it helps us be more agile with future integrations," Mayer added.

The company expects to have all integrations moved to the new exchange by later this year.

