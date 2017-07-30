NAVIS Data Exchange boosts speed, reliability, security of PMS integrations
New back-end platform also simplifies future integrations
"About two dozen integrations are already using the new exchange, and we're adding more at a rapid pace," she said. "Users should notice nearly real-time reporting performance and improved security."
Logging and improved monitoring are additional benefits of the new NDE, simplifying the troubleshooting process.
"When it comes to technology, seconds count. Our new NDE helps clients access critical guest intelligence more quickly, which translates to better service. In turn, it helps us be more agile with future integrations," Mayer added.
The company expects to have all integrations moved to the new exchange by later this year.
