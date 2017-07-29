Mumbai -- Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces today announced the launch of its new mobile application, which offers guests a seamless booking experience and access to exclusive offers at their convenience from their mobile phone.

The new app, now available for download on iOS and Android offers a destination-led customer-centric mobile journey designed to inspire guests for travel planning and to manage their loyalty accounts. Through a simplified user interface, guests can search through booking options for all 100 hotels by a map-based search functionality. Users can also access the quick Taj InnerCircle sign-in to manage their membership accounts, or to sign-up for the loyalty programme. The app features exclusive offers as well as dedicated Taj Holidays deals for guests to discover more about the world of Taj. The app complements the new mobile responsive brand website, which was launched in 2016 with redesigned functionality and an enhanced user journey.

Chinmai Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer, Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces said, "Data accessibility and mobile usage is growing exponentially across the world, especially in growing travel markets like India. Nearly 50% of our guests are now using a mobile device to explore our hotels and destinations somewhere in their purchase path. Online and mobile are our fastest growing channels and we will continue to invest in this area with the goal of creating a consistent guest experience across all platforms. Our new app is another step in our digital journey which will only get better in its next release scheduled for later this year."

In the second phase, the app will include several updates including mobile check-in/check-out, service chat, restaurant reservations and locale based promotions for a mobile-first Taj experience.

The first 500 guests to make a reservation via the app will receive complimentary breakfast and an upgrade to the next room category.