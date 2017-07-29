New Taj App To Offer Seamless Research-to-reservation Journey
Chinmai Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer, Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces said, "Data accessibility and mobile usage is growing exponentially across the world, especially in growing travel markets like India. Nearly 50% of our guests are now using a mobile device to explore our hotels and destinations somewhere in their purchase path. Online and mobile are our fastest growing channels and we will continue to invest in this area with the goal of creating a consistent guest experience across all platforms. Our new app is another step in our digital journey which will only get better in its next release scheduled for later this year."
In the second phase, the app will include several updates including mobile check-in/check-out, service chat, restaurant reservations and locale based promotions for a mobile-first Taj experience.
The first 500 guests to make a reservation via the app will receive complimentary breakfast and an upgrade to the next room category.
About Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces
Established in 1902, Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces is one of Asia's largest and finest group of hotels, comprising 100 hotels in 63 locations across the globe, including presence in India, North America, United Kingdom, Africa, Middle East, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan and Nepal. From world-renowned landmarks to modern business hotels, idyllic beach resorts to authentic Grand Palaces, each Taj hotel offers an unrivalled fusion of warm Indian hospitality, world-class service and modern luxury. For over a century, The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, the iconic flagship has set a benchmark for fine living with exquisite refinement, inventiveness, and warmth. Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces is part of the Tata Group, India"s premier business house. For more information, please visit Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces