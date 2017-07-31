Seattle, WA – Guestware CRM Software has teamed up with Agilysys to create an interface with the LMS® property management system (PMS) for their shared hotel customers. This integration leverages complementary technology and allows for complete integration between the two systems.

Guestware maintains comprehensive customer service data on hotel guests. The software encompasses guest response and guest recognition to manage the entire guest experience. Guestware's work flow automation software enables hotel staff to proactively manage guest requests, problem resolution and repeat guest arrivals. This data includes special amenities required for each visit, guest preferences, past problems experienced, and visit history to enhance the arrival and in-house experience.

"We are thrilled to provide a unified PMS and full-suite guest experience management system for our customers. This interface with LMS was built in response to feedback from our casino-hotel customers, and their need for seamless system integration," said Mike Benjamin, VP of Sales for Guestware.

The Guestware LMS integration passes reservation and guest folio data including revenue summaries, check-in and check-out events to streamline operations. The integration platform supports hosted and on-premise deployments, multi-property and single property installations. This integration enables hotel customers to maximize the use of the PMS and Guestware functionality working together.

About Guestware: Guestware is a powerful, integrated CRM software solution used by hospitality companies around the world to attain the highest levels of guest satisfaction. Guestware collects, manages and reports on all guest information in one comprehensive database, enabling hotels and resorts to improve the guest experience while enhancing operational efficiencies. The company was founded in 1990 and has been focused on elevating the guest experience in the hospitality industry since 1993. Today, the Seattle-based company is doing business with more than 1,000 hotels worldwide, including large brands and independent hotels in over 75 countries. For more information about Guestware, go to guestware.com or call 888-50-GUEST.

About Agilysys:

Agilysys is a leading technology company that provides innovative point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry. The company's solutions and services allow property managers to better connect, interact and transact with their customers by streamlining operations, improving efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhancing the guest experience. Agilysys serves four major market sectors: Gaming, both corporate and tribal; Hotels, Resorts and Cruise; Foodservice Management; and Restaurants, Universities, Stadia and Healthcare. A significant portion of the company's consolidated revenue is derived from contract support, maintenance and subscription services. Agilysys operates throughout North America, Europe and Asia, with corporate services located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit www.agilysys.com

