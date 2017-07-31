Since its launch in early 2016, Evention Cash Recycling continues to provide the industry-first and technology breakthrough solution for hospitality, saving operators and ownership time, frustration, and money.

With the powerful and unique integration of advanced cash recycling hardware and automated reconciliation against the POS and PMS, Evention is the only company that has solved the puzzle of hotel cash management.

See the success of Evention Cash Recycling in 2016 and learn what is anticipated in 2017.

2016—Year in Review

Hotel properties throughout the United States from all major hotel brands have installed Evention Cash Recycling for automated cash management.

Over 80 locations in the United States and Canada now leverage the integration of Evention SecureDrop software into cash management hardware to streamline the cash process.

Evention migrated its software to a mobile-friendly web application. This allows users to manage and review their cash reconciliation from anywhere.

Recognized as a game-changing solution for the hospitality industry, Evention was invited to present its Cash Recycling solution at several HFTP events in 2016, including the Nashville HFTP Chapter, the Monterey HFTP Chapter, the National Convention, and HITEC.

Tradeshow appearances included HITEC 2016, HFTP Annual Convention, and HX: The Hotel Experience, as well as various regional and national conferences for several major hotel brands.

Evention Cash Recycling was selected as a finalist in the TechPitch Competition at HX: The Hotel Experience Show this past November.

2017—A Look Ahead

With numerous Evention Cash Recycling installations currently underway throughout the United States, this year's Q1 installation schedule is fully booked.

Evention is now accepting orders for Q2 Cash Recycling installations – If you are interested in reserving your installation date, we recommend that you place your order early.

Options now exist for a wide range of property types, from select-service to upscale and luxury hotels.

A variety of scheduled software and hardware enhancements will create even further automation.

Evention plans to speak with many HFTP Chapters throughout this year – To schedule a presentation for your HFTP Chapter, contact Evention.

Throughout this year, Evention Cash Recycling will be showcased at numerous tradeshows, including HITEC 2017 (Booth #1113), the HFTP Annual Convention, and several more.

Solution Overview & Description

Evention Cash Recycling revolutionizes cash management for hospitality to eliminate the pain and costs of cash handling that have burdened hotel operators for decades. By combining the best breed of cash recycling hardware with comprehensive web-based software, Evention Cash Recycling eliminates manual cash counting and automates the POS/PMS reconciliation.

No other company has solved this puzzle. By reducing courier fees, minimizing cash on hand, and even eliminating the general cashiering position, this innovative solution disrupts what have traditionally been considered sunk cash management costs.

Employees also gain new efficiencies. Cashiers start their shifts with a fresh till in less than one minute. At the end of shift, employees can drop all on-hand cash back into the "smart safe" worry-free, without counting out their banks or creating drop envelopes. Audits are automatic ensuring cash accountability and visibility.

ROI & Case Study Highlights

Within just 10 months of installing Evention Cash Recycling, a Washington D.C. hotel achieved the following savings:

A complete return on investment in just 10 months

Reduced Cash Float at the property by approximately 50%

Productivity Increase of nearly 600 hours per month in operations/accounting

In addition, check out this Case Study to learn how this Dallas property slashed its courier fees and saved significant time and money after installing Evention Cash Recycling.

More Information

Evention invites you to learn more about Evention Cash Recycling at the upcoming webinar on Thursday, February 16 at 1:00 PM CST – See details & registration here!

Contact Evention to schedule a demonstration

View more information at eventionllc.com

Contact

Elizabeth Kenney

Send Email