Radisson hotels have been diversifying their brand by cultivating unique hospitality identities under the group's umbrella, such as Radisson Red, aimed at millenials, and Radisson Blu, a 5-star division that mainly operates hotels outside of the United States. This upscale arm is controlled by Belgian hotel firm Rezidor Hotel Group under a master franchise contract with Carlson. Offering a higher quality of service and appealing to business travelers with their modern designs, conference facilities and Easy Connect internet access to all guests, Radisson Blu sets itself apart from the group's other chains. It intends to continue its expansion over the coming years by opening 79 new projects internationally.

The African and Asia Pacific markets look set to see the biggest rise in numbers, with 20 and 19 hotels and resorts to open respectively in both regions over the next three years onwards. Big name brands like Hilton are increasing investment in Africa's emerging market, as TOPHOTELNEWS recently reported, and Radisson Blu looks to be following suit. Africa's hotels will see a total key-count of 3,785, while Asia Pacific will go bigger with 4,810. New openings in Europe and the Middle East will count for 36 of the 79 proposed developments, split evenly between the two regions. And unusually for the brand, whose concentration until now has been outside of the American market, two openings are forecast in the United States and two more in Latin America, with all four due to open shortly. These hotels in the Americas will count for 4 of the proposed 39 new Radisson Blu Hotels to open their doors in 2017, the biggest year outlined for the brand in the short term. Half of the planned developments are under construction, but the brand is envisioning the opening of an average of 15 hotels a year for 2018 and 2019.

More information on Radisson Blu and International Hotel Chains and Hotel Groups can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information in the international hotel industry.

