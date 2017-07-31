The fifth edition of the international hotel investment conference Adria Hotel Forum will be held held on February 8th and 9th 2017. in Sheraton hotel in Zagreb on the following theme: INVESTMENTS IN HOTEL INDUSTRY: Development and beyond

The Adria Hotel Forum's goal is to emphasize communication and exchange of viewpoints as well as the presentation of worldwide examples that have ensured tourism development within their respective regions. The forum is envisioned as a group of selected industry participants who can bring important and necessary structural changes with their actions.

AHF2017 confirmed panelists are:

Samantha Sugerman (Development Manager,Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts) current responsibilities include executing Four Seasons brand expansion strategy throughout the region, specifically: project selection, owner relations, contract negotiation and feasibility oversight. Prior to Four Seasons, Samantha worked for Ernst & Young Ltda in Chile, managing the national practice of Fixed Asset Valuation and helping to establish an M&A Real Estate presence in South America.

Max Cergneux (Senior Director,Choice Hotels) is responsible for the development of the international portfolio with a focus on achieving the company's ambitious growth goals through investment-led deals, multi-unit transactions and strategic partnerships. His is also responsible in developing and maintaining relationships in the investment community worldwide.

Patrick Fitzgibbon (Senior Vice President of Development, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Hilton Worldwide) has led the rapid expansion of Hilton Worldwide's portfolio of brands throughout Europe and Africa, achieving the company's largest development pipeline for the region to date. In 2016, his remit expanded to include the Middle East, where Hilton's presence consists of more than 131 hotels either trading or under development..

For more panelists please visit: http://www.adria-forum.eu/panelists/?lang=en

