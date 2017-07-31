Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants Announces Southern California Expansion with Three New Properties
The Everly, slated to open late April 2017, will feature 216 rooms, relaxed communal spaces and effortlessly cool design. With its light-filled interiors, thoughtfully designed for comfort and ease, The Everly is a true celebration of its Beachwood Canyon neighborhood and the laidback California lifestyle. The hotel is steps away from the iconic intersection of Hollywood and Vine and the Capitol Records building with unbeatable panoramic views of the nearby Hollywood sign, downtown Los Angeles skyline and the Pacific Coast. The lobby, featuring 28-foot ceilings and a 12-seat bar, will serve as the social center and heartbeat of the hotel while the adjacent library room offers a quiet respite. The street-level café will attract guests and locals with its lively, radiant vibe and menu honoring the California Italian-based slow food movement with freshly sourced ingredients. Guests can relax on the fifth-floor pool deck and recharge with well-crafted cocktails and light bites from day to night. With expansive views from downtown to the coast, the pool deck offers an unparalleled respite from the bustling city below. The Everly will also offer creative meeting and event spaces, a fitness center, in-room spa treatments and more.
With the May arrival of La Peer, Kimpton will take its portfolio to the next level and expand the brand's offering and signature ability to create one-of-a-kind hotels that are truly indigenous to its location. La Peer is an elegant and intimate enclave anchored between the famed streets of West Hollywood's Melrose Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard. The design-forward hotel evokes a cool style that is quintessential West Hollywood. The locale will appeal to the aesthetics and sensibilities of the Design District while also being its own oasis amidst the City of Angels where locals and hotel guests alike can find their place. La Peer Hotel will feature 105 guest rooms and suites, a rooftop event space, poolside fitness center and more than 8,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor dining and lounge spaces. In addition, the property's pool – while in the center of the bustling city – is an escape in and of itself accented by lush landscaping and handcrafted lanterns hanging from above that set the tone for an urban retreat. Rounding out the project is a new restaurant concept created by Casey Lane, chef/owner of the Tasting Kitchen in Venice, Calif. and Casa Apicii in New York City.
Please click here to see model room shots for both The Everly and La Peer. Additional renderings for The Everly and La Peer are also available.
For more information, please visit www.everlyhotelhollywood.com and www.lapeerhotel.com.
Contact
Ellie Stain
C&R Communications
Phone: (310) 664-8839
Send Email
