Building on the success of Alt Hotel Quartier DIX30, which opened its doors in 2007, Group Germain Hotels is pleased to announce the construction of a new hotel that will launch in 2018. Erected in the Square, a prime location in Quartier DIX30, the property will offer a unique accommodation experience under a brand new banner: Alt+ Hotel Quartier DIX30.

A distinctive four-star hotel, Alt+ Hotel Quartier DIX30 will stand out thanks to its contemporary design and unique service offer: 168 spacious rooms, valet parking, room service, a gym, inspiring meeting rooms and much more. The creation of this new brand perfectly reflects the sense of innovation that continually drives the Quebec based business behind Le Germain Hotels and Alt Hotels across the country.

"For nearly 10 years we have witnessed firsthand the growing popularity of Quartier DIX30 and have also been attentive to the needs and demands of our guests," says Christiane Germain, Co-President of Group Germain Hotels. "We are therefore convinced that the Alt+ Hotel Quartier DIX30 concept, combining spacious rooms and a number of services to enhance customer experience, will appeal to visitors."

Located in the Square close to renowned shops such as DAVID'S TEA, Apple, hr2 and Williams-Sonoma, and surrounded by an urban park, the 15-storey building will include a restaurant on the ground floor as well as rental office space. The hotel represents a $35 million investment from Group Germain Hotels.

Located in the Square close to renowned shops such as DAVID'S TEA, Apple, hr2 and Williams-Sonoma, and surrounded by an urban park, the 15-storey building will include a restaurant on the ground floor as well as rental office space. The hotel represents a $35 million investment from Group Germain Hotels.

The construction of the future Alt+ Hotel Quartier DIX30 has already begun.

About Group Germain Hotels

About the Oxford Properties Group Oxford Properties Group is a global platform for real estate investment, development, and management, with approximately 2,000 employees and over $44 billion of real assets that it manages for itself and on behalf of its co-owners and investment partners. Established in 1960, Oxford has regional offices in Toronto, London, and New York, and the company's portfolio includes approximately 58 million square feet of office, retail, industrial, and multi-family and hotel properties. Oxford is the real estate arm of OMERS. www.oxfordproperties.com





About Carbonleo

Carbonleo is a private Quebec-based property development and management company. Its mission is to create vibrant environments that offer visitors an unparalleled lifestyle experience. Inspired by top creators and by world-class best practices, Carbonleo develops projects that fulfil the aspirations of present and future consumers. Founded in 2012, the company employs more than 40 people and provides its clients with the outstanding expertise of its local and international consultants. Its various projects include Quartier DIX30™, as well as Royalmount and Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Montreal. For more information, visit Carbonleo.com.

Contact

Julie Tremblay

National public relations manager - Groupe Germain Hôtels

Send Email