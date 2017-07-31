The Rezidor Hotel Group, one of the fastest growing hotel companies in the world and a member of Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, is very pleased to announce the addition of a new member to its luxury Quorvus Collection: The Pearl of Africa Hotel Kampala, Uganda. The 296-room property will welcome its first guests in Q2 2017.

"We are delighted to add our second Quorvus Collection hotel in Africa and thankful to our partners AYA Investment Group for bringing the Pearl of Africa to life with Rezidor," says Elie Younes, Executive Vice President & Chief Development Officer of The Rezidor Hotel Group. "Uganda is an important hub in Eastern Africa. Its central location in the region, rich natural resources and improved infrastructure will create further economic opportunities. We look forward to a successful journey with our partners and to make our social contributions by creating local employment opportunities and establishing our hotel as the social anchor of Kampala," ended Younes.

The Pearl of Africa Hotel Kampala hotel will be ideally located in the city center, on top of Nakasero Hill and will offer guests great visibility and views from surrounding areas. The property will feature a spacious 740m2 ballroom, nine meeting rooms, two boardrooms and a business center. The extensive conference and meeting facilities reflect the hotel's strong focus on the business travel market and event tourism. Guests will have a large choice of food and drink options, including an all-day dining restaurant, a sports bar and a pool bar. Other attractions will include a private membership gym; a wellness spa; two outdoor swimming pools; one indoor swimming pool; a children's club; several retail shops; tennis, squash and volleyball courts; and a grill steak house.

Mohammed M. Hamid, Chairman of the AYA Investment Group, commented, "We are extremely pleased to partner with The Rezidor Hotel Group and add this pearl to Uganda's hospitality scene. Rezidor has already proven their capacity to successfully operate international hotel brands across Africa and has a very good understanding of the continent's opportunities and challenges in the travel and tourism industry. We are keen on benefitting from Rezidor's knowledge and showcasing an outstanding luxury hotel experience in Kampala."

Uganda is called the Pearl of Africa as a result of Winston Churchill's reference to the East African country in his 1908 book "My African Journey." Churchill's use of the descriptive metaphor was inspired by his impression of the country as an example of magnificence in its "variety of form and color" and its "profusion of brilliant life." This was the inspiration behind the Pearl of Africa hotel that will reflect the local culture to its guests and the magnificence of the country – a true Quorvus Collection hotel.

