The Pearl of Africa Hotel Kampala to join Quorvus Collection
The Pearl of Africa Hotel Kampala hotel will be ideally located in the city center, on top of Nakasero Hill and will offer guests great visibility and views from surrounding areas. The property will feature a spacious 740m2 ballroom, nine meeting rooms, two boardrooms and a business center. The extensive conference and meeting facilities reflect the hotel's strong focus on the business travel market and event tourism. Guests will have a large choice of food and drink options, including an all-day dining restaurant, a sports bar and a pool bar. Other attractions will include a private membership gym; a wellness spa; two outdoor swimming pools; one indoor swimming pool; a children's club; several retail shops; tennis, squash and volleyball courts; and a grill steak house.
Mohammed M. Hamid, Chairman of the AYA Investment Group, commented, "We are extremely pleased to partner with The Rezidor Hotel Group and add this pearl to Uganda's hospitality scene. Rezidor has already proven their capacity to successfully operate international hotel brands across Africa and has a very good understanding of the continent's opportunities and challenges in the travel and tourism industry. We are keen on benefitting from Rezidor's knowledge and showcasing an outstanding luxury hotel experience in Kampala."
Uganda is called the Pearl of Africa as a result of Winston Churchill's reference to the East African country in his 1908 book "My African Journey." Churchill's use of the descriptive metaphor was inspired by his impression of the country as an example of magnificence in its "variety of form and color" and its "profusion of brilliant life." This was the inspiration behind the Pearl of Africa hotel that will reflect the local culture to its guests and the magnificence of the country – a true Quorvus Collection hotel.
