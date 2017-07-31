Cornell University wins Park Inn by Radisson global “INNovation Room” competition
The winning concept offers guests a room service alternative with healthy, locally-sourced, ready-to-eat food around the clock. The eye-catching design also uses a state-of-the-art payment system with label sensor tags to charge guest rooms directly.
Rose Anderson, Vice President Global Branding & Innovation, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group said: "The enthusiasm, drive and ambition of all the students has been outstanding and they have brought some bold, inspiring ideas to the forefront. However, we were particularly impressed with the Cornell's' team concept and can see the potential for it to enhance the stay of every guest coming through the doors of our hotels."
"Our INNovation Room has been a great success and our ambition is to make this an annual program – building on our commitment to creating unique and memorable guest experiences."
Bradford Wellstead, Lecturer at Cornell University School of Hotel Administration said: "What an amazing team. Barely acquaintances before the competition, these four bonded into a highly productive and supportive group.
"They held each other accountable, smoothed over the rough patches and celebrated their strengths. Through it all, they created an extraordinary product and for all of us – a genuine life experience."
Top hotel management schools from around the world met in Manchester, England, in September where students from nine hotel management schools pitched ideas to a panel of judges. Five teams were then selected by the panel to go through to the public vote, where thousands of votes were cast to find the top two finalists. The other finalist was Les Roches International School of Hotel Management who came up with the idea of a vanity studio that offers versatile do-it-yourself solutions, products and beauty equipment.
The judging panel then selected the final winner based on the judging criteria.
The INNovation Room judging panel was made up of senior management from Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group and Siri Gomnæs Børsum, Industry Leader Google Inc.
The Schools
The nine schools which participated:
- School of Hospitality Administration, Boston University, USA
- School of Hotel Administration, Cornell University, USA
- École hôtelière de Lausanne, Switzerland
- Hotelschool The Hague, Netherlands
- Hotel Management School Maastricht, Netherlands
- International Hotel School, South Africa
- Les Roches International School of Hotel Management, Switzerland
- Oxford School of Hospitality Management, Oxford Brookes University, UK
- The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management, United Arab Emirates
The Panel
Javier Rosenberg – Chief Operating Officer, Americas, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group
Rose Anderson – Vice President Global Branding & Innovation, Carlson Rezidor Hotel group
Richard Biggs – Senior Vice President Revenue Optimization and Distribution, EMEA, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group
Edward Pinchard – Vice President Sales, EMEA, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group
Susan McIlveen – Human Resources Manager & Senior Master Trainer, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group
Lionel van den Haute – General Manager Park Inn by Radisson Brussels Midi
Siri Gomnæs Børsum – Industry Leader at Google
For more information, visit parkinn.com/innovationroom and watch https://youtu.be/B5tbbfXqO_4
About Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group
The Rezidor Hotel Group is one of the most dynamic hotel companies in the world and a member of the Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group. The group features a portfolio of approximately 475 hotels in operation or under development with 104,000 rooms in more than 80 countries.
Rezidor operates the core brands Radisson Blu and Park Inn by Radisson in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), along with the Club Carlson loyalty program for frequent hotel guests. In early 2014, and together with Carlson, Rezidor launched the Radisson RED (lifestyle select) and Quorvus Collection (luxury) brands. Since 2016, Rezidor has owned 49% of prizeotel. Rezidor has an industry-leading Responsible Business Program and was awarded one the World's Most Ethical Companies by the US think-tank Ethisphere.
In November 2006, Rezidor was listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden. HNA Tourism Group Co., Ltd.—a division of HNA Group Co., Ltd., a Fortune Global 500 company with operations across aviation, tourism, hospitality, finance, and online services among other sectors—became the majority shareholder in December 2016.
The corporate office of The Rezidor Hotel Group is based in Brussels, Belgium.