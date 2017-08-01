External Article

A New Chapter: Universities look to rewrite book on hospitality education

Universities look to rewrite the book on hospitality education, as faculty looks to get on the same page

Even as the world is shrinking thanks to advances in technology, travel and greater connectivity, the hospitality universe continues expanding. And that universe is very, very complex, according to some top university educators, who see it becoming more so every day. The need to keep up with changes, generated either by shifts endemic to the lodging industry or by outside influences and disrupters, has become key in academia, whose purveyors of knowledge are combining any number of programs in theory and applied practices with nuts-and-bolts internships, mentoring and acquiring a solid base in business acumen.