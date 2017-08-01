External Article

Chinese New Year: Travel Trends To Look Out For In 2017

forbes.com

While bookings to Europe are on the rise, Asian destinations are still getting the biggest share when it comes to Chinese New Year travel.

Leading Chinese online travel portal Ctrip reports that all but one of the top 10 overseas destinations for Chinese tourists are in Asia-Pacific with Thailand being most popular and Japan coming second. The U.S. lands the third spot followed by Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Indonesia, Philippines and Vietnam.